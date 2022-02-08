ConCourt justice argues student convicted of killing cop is innocent | News24

Liqhayiya Tuta was convicted of the 2018 homicide of a police officer and the tried homicide of one other.

Tuta argued he acted in self defence, considering the cops had been robbers as a result of they had been in an unmarked automobile and sporting civilian garments.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court heard his utility for depart to attraction his conviction and sentencing – judgment was reserved.

Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says he believes Liqhayiya Tuta, the Unisa LLB pupil convicted of the 2018 homicide of a police officer, was wrongly convicted.

Madlanga and eight different justices heard an utility for depart to attraction Tuta’s conviction and sentencing.

Tuta was sentenced to life imprisonment for the homicide of Constable Nkosinathi Sithole.

He was additionally sentenced to a different 15 years behind bars for the tried homicide of Constable Lawrence Magalefa.

In March 2018, Tuta, who was 21 on the time, was strolling together with his buddy via Sunnyside in Pretoria when the 2 officers in civilian garments approached them in an unmarked crimson VW Polo.

He and his buddy ran, and the officers gave chase.

Sithole caught up with Tuta, who fatally stabbed him after he pinned him down. Magalefa was additionally stabbed and injured.

The following day, Tuta went to the police station, left his contact particulars and handle, and was later arrested.

He approached the apex court docket looking for depart to attraction the conviction and sentencing after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his utility.

During his trial, Tuta stated he acted in self-defence, considering the lads had been attempting to rob and kidnap him.

He instructed the court docket the lads spoke a language he didn’t perceive and there was nothing that recognized them as cops.

Arguing on behalf of Tuta, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi stated:

The State needed to set up that the applicant supposed to behave wrongly. That is a vital take a look at that he subjectively supposed to behave wrongfully. In different phrases, he subjectively knew that his conduct was unsuitable.

“In order to overcome this hurdle, the State had to prove that he knew that the two gentlemen who chased and accosted him were policemen and dispute the knowledge that he acted in the manner that he did.”

In discovering Tuta responsible, based mostly on the energy of Magalefa’s testimony, Judge Bert Bam stated he discovered it unbelievable “two experienced policemen on patrol duty on a specific mission and purpose, would, without rhyme or reason, attack an innocent pedestrian”.

Madlanga stated this discovering labored on the idea that cops by no means lied.

“I believe, subject to what you [the State] will say, that Mr Tuta was wrongly convicted.

“The decide simply proceeded from an assumption that police can by no means lie, police at all times act lawfully, and that’s fairly central to the chances that the decide then grappled with.

“As Mr Ngcukaitobi said, are we able to go there and only revisit the conviction if we can say here is a constitutional bias for doing so or here is a basis founded on our general jurisdiction to do so.

“It is a type of instances for my part which are fairly unlucky and the place I strongly really feel, once more topic to what you could say and to the extent that it could be related so that you can say something in any respect, however I strongly really feel that the decide acquired all of it unsuitable and all of it had every thing to do with the angle that he adopted,” Madlanga added.

Ngcukaitobi argued during Tuta’s cross-examination, the prosecutor did not put the State’s case to him regarding his intention on the night of the incident.

“Given the truth that there was a complete failure of cross-examination on this matter, the applicant was entitled to consider that his model, which was that he reported the matter to the police, can be accepted to be true and that it could not be used in opposition to him within the judgment that was handed down,” he said.

Prosecutor advocate Alicia Roos argued the “State was curtailed in some type of method by the court docket throughout cross-examination, however I have to submit that that did not have an affect on how or whether or not the State requested this applicant about his way of thinking as a result of I now submit that it was already clear from the cross-examination of the State witnesses what the way of thinking of the applicant was”.

Roos told the justices the two officers had identified themselves to Tuta.

“The applicant knew at that stage that these had been two cops and moreover, there wasn’t a language barrier just like the applicant needs the court docket to consider as we all know he’s an LLB pupil, and moreover, there was a dialog in English between one of many cops and the applicant.

“It was never denied by the applicant that he had this conversation in English with one of the officers,” she stated.

Judgment has been reserved.

