Concrete mixer slams into Montague Street bridge

A concrete mixer has turn out to be the newest truck to hit the notoriously low Montague Street bridge at South Melbourne, creating site visitors delays as southbound lanes remained closed into Wednesday night.

The Department of Transport was alerted to a truck placing the bridge at 3.45pm, based on spokesman Andrew Crook.

The cement mixer that crashed into Montague Street bridge at South Melbourne on Wednesday. Credit:Nine News

He stated tram providers alongside the Montague Street bridge had been suspended, however had since resumed following an inspection for any injury to the construction.

“Southbound lanes of the road are closed and are likely to remain so into the evening,” Crook stated.