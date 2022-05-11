Concrete mixer slams into Montague Street bridge
A concrete mixer has turn out to be the newest truck to hit the notoriously low Montague Street bridge at South Melbourne, creating site visitors delays as southbound lanes remained closed into Wednesday night.
The Department of Transport was alerted to a truck placing the bridge at 3.45pm, based on spokesman Andrew Crook.
He stated tram providers alongside the Montague Street bridge had been suspended, however had since resumed following an inspection for any injury to the construction.
“Southbound lanes of the road are closed and are likely to remain so into the evening,” Crook stated.
A spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria stated a person in his 40s was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a steady situation with higher physique accidents.
Loading
With a clearance of simply three metres, the Montague Street bridge is among the many lowest on Victoria’s site visitors community and has been hit a whole lot of instances.
The commonplace minimal clearance of a bridge is 5.4 metres.
Witness James Foundas instructed Channel Nine the drum of the cement mixer struck the bridge. “Then pretty much the cabin ended up flying upwards and hit underneath the bridge,” he stated.