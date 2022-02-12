Concussion real in Aussie’s headlong pursuit of gold

When Australia’s Jackie Narracott races for gold spare a thought for the unbelievable risks related to travelling head first on an icy observe. FOLLOW THE WINTER OLYMPICS LATEST.

Australia’s Jackie Narracott has revealed her secrets and techniques — and worst fears — earlier than she goes for gold on the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Queenslander has already surprised the winter sports activities world by snatching the general lead within the girls’s skeleton after the primary two rounds in China.

The last two rounds are nonetheless to come back however the 31-year-old has a terrific shot at turning into the primary Aussie slider to win an Olympic medal if she will be able to maintain it collectively on the icy observe that’s been nicknamed “the Dragon”.

In an unique interview with News Corp, Narracott has supplied an distinctive perception into what she must do to win, but in addition the intense risks she faces within the terrifying headfirst sledding sport.

“The perfect run needs a fast and powerful start to begin with,” she mentioned.

“Then it needs to be super smooth all the way down the track.

“If it looks like we’ve done nothing, that’s perfect.

“For the most part, it’s fun for me but the heart in mouth moments come on really bumpy tracks.

“I’ve got a history of concussion. The really super bumpy tracks just hurt my head. So that’s when I get a little bit worried.

“I’ve had three concussions now but thankfully I have never lost consciousness, the last one was pretty bad that ended up being post-concussion syndrome.

“A lot of it is the micro vibrations. That’s what tends to get us.

“As a sport, we’re getting better at managing it, and we’re getting better at accepting the fact that someone says, my head hurts or I feel dizzy that the next response is, ‘OK, sit this one out’ Not ‘harden up.’

With the times from all four runs added together to decide the medals, Narracott has a narrow advantage going into the third run, which will involve 20 riders.

The German pair of Hannah Neise and Tina Hermann are just 0.21 seconds and 0.23 behind with the top 11 within a second of the Australian.

He beat Scotty James but Hirano wants answers over ‘travesty’

The Japanese snowboarder who beat Australia’s Scotty James to win the halfpipe gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics has slammed the judges who marked him down after he put his life “on the line” to finish essentially the most harmful trick within the sport.

Still fuming a day after he received the gold medal, Ayumu Hirano has now referred to as for a evaluate into the controversial judging that just about value him the Olympic title.

Hirano overtook James to win the gold on his last soar when he nailed a triple cork. however the Japanese star – and loads of neutrals – imagine he ought to by no means have needed to put himself in danger once more as a result of he had already completed the trick on his second run.

That was a history-making second as a result of no snowboarder had ever pulled it off in competitors earlier than, however, to the amazement of everybody watching, the judges gave him much less marks than James, whose second run was technically very spectacular, however didn’t embrace the harmful triple cork.

American snowboarding legend Todd Richards, commentating for NBC, blew a fuse when Hirano receives decrease marks than the Australian.

“As far as I’m concerned, the judges just grenade’d all of their credibility,” he growled.

“That run, I’ve been doing this for so long. So long. I know what a good run looks like. I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I see the best run that’s ever been done in the halfpipe.

“Try to tell me where you’re deducting from this run? It’s unbelievable that this is even happening. It’s a travesty, to be completely honest with you. I am irate right now.”

It didn’t matter ultimately as a result of Hirano clinched the gold, when he put his neck on the road once more and nailed the trick another time in his third and last run, whereas James didn’t try it.

But Hirano, who received the silver medal on the final two Winter Olympics earlier than representing Japan in skateboarding on the Tokyo Summer Games, mentioned he nonetheless desires solutions as to why the judges marked him down within the first place.

“I think we should look into exactly what the judges were looking at,” he mentioned.

“For the athletes, they’re putting their lives on the line, they’re giving it their all. So for the riders, I think some steps need to be taken to address this issue regarding the judges. So perhaps we shouldn’t just ignore this matter.

“There’s a lot of freedom – that’s what makes snowboarding attractive – but we are competing. The wow-factor, how you can touch people through your performance, that’s important too.

“But at the Games, in terms of the amplitude, the grabs, we need to measure those accurately and assess those and score those accurately.

“There has to be a more robust system in place for that and in terms of the judges’ assessment. I do feel it’s not established yet, it’s not quite sound.

“When the athletes take on a huge risk performing a trick, perhaps they can reflect that risk-taking more in the scoring. There might need to be a different system in place to reflect all those elements in the scoring.”

Aussie star cleared of damage after scary snowboard incident

Snowboarder Belle Brockhoff has been cleared of any damage and has returned to the Olympic athletes village. Australian officers confirmed the preliminary prognosis of no critical points after the MRI and CT scan had been each clear. Australian oly officers mentioned: “CT & MRI all clear, Belle is out of the neck collar and heading back to the Athletes Village shortly.”

Earlier, Brockhoff was taken to a Chinese hospital with a sore neck after crashing awkwardly in the course of the snowboard cross groups occasion on the Beijing Olympics.

Australian officers mentioned Brockhoff, 29, has been taken to hospital for imaging and extra particulars must be identified quickly.

Brockhoff was taken from the course in a stretcher which delayed the working of the occasion for greater than quarter-hour. She fell three quarters of the best way down the Genting Snow Park run after working into the warmth chief. Her companion within the occasion Cameron Bolton mentioned he believed Brockhoff was advantageous, however that officers had been being cautious.

Brockhoff’s fall got here simply seconds after the opposite Australian rider, Josie Baff had additionally crashed, dashing Australia’s possibilities in an occasion in Australia is the reigning world champion.

Both of the Australian groups had been drawn in the identical warmth, which theoretically gave Australia a fifty per cent likelihood of getting a workforce by to the quarter-finals.

Brockhoff and Baff miscalculated the snowy circumstances working into the rider in entrance though Baff claimed the last word winner of the occasion particular person gold medallist, American Lindsey Jacobellis reduce throughout her line.

“I was just kind of setting up in my line. I wasn’t really expecting Lindsey to come across as much as she did, and I wasn’t as stable. I wasn’t ready over those rollers to have any kind of impact. I wasn’t steady enough, so I just kind of fell out,’’ said Baff from Jindabyne.

“It’s devastating.

“You get one chance as well, so if you stuff up you’re gone.”

Bolton mentioned his instant ideas had been with Brockhoff, slightly than the outcome.

“It’s extremely disappointing, obviously results-wise, but there’s probably bigger fish to fry at the moment and hope that Belle is OK,” Bolton mentioned on Channel 7.

“Went down pretty hard, ski patrol around her. So, first of all I hope she’s doing well. I saw her … and heard from the team that she’s doing OK, it’s just precautionary and they think everything is good.

“Hopefully that’s the case.”

Bolton mentioned there had been “no limits” for what he may have achieved with Brockhoff and conceded the Olympic marketing campaign had been a catastrophe for Australia’s boarders.

“I don’t think the Olympics could have gone much worse for the Australian boarder/cross teams to be honest,” he mentioned.

“Belle did well fighting for fourth, but just about everything else that could have gone wrong went wrong.”

Baff’s companion Adam Lambert defended the outcomes of the snowboard cross workforce, which had been anticipated to deliver house not less than one medal.

After earlier claiming that the game had too many variables, he insisted that the outcome was not a toss of the coin.

“Our sport is really hard and it’s so hard to be consistent,’’ he said.

“it’s not a toss of the coin. I mean, we’re all consistent. We’ve all been on the podium. Every result that is not a podium is a missed opportunity. It’s hard. Every athlete is their own biggest critic and we’re all feeling it.”

ATHLETE DEFIES BAN ON POLITICAL PROTESTS

An athlete has staged the primary political protest of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, holding up an indication studying “no war in Ukraine”.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, a Ukrainian competitor within the skeleton bobsled, confirmed the signal briefly to tv cameras after finishing a run.

The phrases had been printed on a bit of paper with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“It’s my position. Like any normal people, I don’t want war,” Heraskevych, 23, mentioned after he completed competing, based on the Associated Press.

“I want peace in my country and I want peace in the world. It’s my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace.”

Russia has amassed about 130,000 troops close to its border with Ukraine however denies planning to invade.

Rule 50 of the Olympic constitution states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

That rule was relaxed earlier than final 12 months’s Tokyo summer season Games to permit for protests made “without disruption and with respect for competitors”.

China warned this month that protests at its Winter Olympic venues or on the medal stand may violate Chinese regulation in addition to Olympic guidelines. It was largely seen as a method of intimidating athletes who would possibly protest over the nation’s mass persecution of Uighur Muslims.

“In Ukraine it’s really nervous now,” Heraskevych mentioned. “A lot of news about guns, about weapons, what’s to come in Ukraine, about some armies around Ukraine. It’s not OK. Not in the 21st century. So I decided, before the Olympics, that I would show my position to the world.”

This article was first published by The Times

Games drama as Russian star’s failed medication check confirmed

Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva failed a medication check in December, Olympic testers confirmed, and the IOC is now interesting towards Russia’s resolution to permit her to proceed competing in Beijing.

The 15-year-old performed a starring position in serving to the Russians win the determine skating workforce gold on Monday.

The subsequent day, the results of a check she took in the course of the Russian championships on December 25 was communicated to Valieva — six weeks after she gave the pattern.

On Friday, quickly after she was seen practising forward of subsequent week’s Olympics singles occasion, the International Testing Agency (ITA) publicly confirmed that her pattern contained traces of the banned substance trimetazidine.

Trimetazidine is a metabolic agent used to deal with angina and vertigo, however it’s banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as a result of it may possibly improve blood move effectivity and assist endurance.

The ITA, which carries out drug testing on the Olympics, mentioned the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had suspended Valieva when it acquired the outcome however she efficiently overturned the choice, enabling her to proceed on the Beijing Games.

Now the International Olympic Committee, as effectively the International Skating Union (ISU) and WADA say they’ll enchantment towards the choice to carry her suspension.

“The IOC will exercise its right to appeal,” the ITA mentioned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear the case and can decide earlier than February 15, when the Olympic singles occasion begins, the ITA mentioned.

‘Serious questions’

It is simply the newest doping scandal surrounding Russian athletes in recent times at Olympic Games.

Russian opponents are participating in Beijing because the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after the nation was banned due to an enormous state-sponsored doping scheme at its house 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Valieva’s check was despatched to a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden and questions can be requested as to why it took so lengthy for it to be processed.

RUSADA mentioned it had been knowledgeable {that a} sharp rise of Covid-19 infections at first of the 12 months was guilty for the delay.

“According to the data sent by the laboratory to RUSADA, the reason for the delays in the analysis and reporting by the laboratory was another wave of COVID-19,” the Russian company mentioned in an announcement.

RUSADA additionally mentioned it had launched an investigation into the teenage skater’s entourage.

The head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, in the meantime questioned the timing of Valieva’s constructive check.

“The timings of sample processing raise serious questions,” Pozdnyakov instructed the RIA Novosti information company, suggesting the outcome had been intentionally launched to coincide with the Olympics.

“It seems like someone held the sample until the end of the team skating tournament,” he added.

ROC mentioned Valieva had the precise to compete in Beijing and that her workforce gold medal ought to stand.

It mentioned it wished to “draw attention to the fact” {that a} check Valieva took in the course of the Olympics “gave a negative result”.

Valieva is without doubt one of the favourites to win the person occasion subsequent week. She grew to become the primary lady in historical past to provide a quadruple soar at an Olympics to assist Russia win the workforce occasion.

She received the European championship singles title in Estonia in January as Russia swept the gold medals.

The affirmation that Valieva failed a doping check explains why the medals ceremony for the determine skating workforce occasion has not taken place.

The United States completed in silver medal place with Japan third and Canada fourth.

‘Catastrophic failure’

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart questioned the way it had taken almost six weeks for Valieva’s constructive pattern to come back to mild.

“The failure to report a test taken in December until after the team event in the Games is a catastrophic failure of the system to protect the public, the integrity of the Games and clean athletes who had to compete,” Tygart instructed AFP.

“It shouldn’t have happened.”

IOC spokesman Mark Adams mentioned in Beijing: “It’s very important for everyone involved, not least the 15-year-old athlete that is concerned, that we have due process, that it’s seen to be done properly and that people can have confidence in the decisions that are taken.

“We are working as fast as we can under the circumstances to get that.

“Such cases are not helpful to the Games,” he added.

