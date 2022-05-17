Concussion sub Kasun Rajitha leads Sri Lanka’s fightback
Tea Bangladesh 220 for 3 (Tamim 133*, Mushfiqur 14*, Rajitha 2-13) path Sri Lanka 397 (Mathews 199, Chandimal 66, Nayeem 6-105, Shakib 3-60) by 177 runs
The session might have gone even higher for the guests had Dhananjaya de Silva managed to carry on to a comparatively simple alternative at first slip, when Tamim was on 114. However, with the floor enjoying a number of tips and the bowlers having discovered their strains, Sri Lanka will hope to make extra inroads. At tea on day three, in Chattogram, Bangladesh had reached 220 for 3, nonetheless trailing the guests by 177 runs. Tamim was unbeaten on 133 and had Mushfiqur Rahim for assist on 14*.
Tamim although continued on his merry methods, as he coasted via the nineties with a few fours earlier than reaching his century by flicking Asitha to deep midwicket.
Ramesh Mendis additionally stored at it and likewise appeared to have had Tamim caught behind on 102 however the determination was overturned on assessment. When the surface edge did arrive off Tamim’s bat a number of overs later, de Silva failed to carry to the prospect at first slip.
Mushfiqur and Tamim survived 45 minutes or so earlier than tea and can look to wipe off the deficit. Tamim additionally gave the impression to be affected by cramps in his hand with the humidity in Chattogram attending to the gamers.