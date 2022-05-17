Concussion sub Kasun Rajitha leads Sri Lanka’s fightback





Tea Bangladesh 220 for 3 (Tamim 133*, Mushfiqur 14*, Rajitha 2-13) path Sri Lanka 397 (Mathews 199, Chandimal 66, Nayeem 6-105, Shakib 3-60) by 177 runs

Tamim Iqbal had scored seven half-centuries in Test cricket in opposition to Sri Lanka coming into the primary Test, with out breaching the three-figure mark. The 31-year-old corrected that file as he introduced up his tenth Test century on the third day of the primary Test, in Chattogram, but it surely was Sri Lanka who took the honours within the second session after selecting up three wickets.

The session might have gone even higher for the guests had Dhananjaya de Silva managed to carry on to a comparatively simple alternative at first slip, when Tamim was on 114. However, with the floor enjoying a number of tips and the bowlers having discovered their strains, Sri Lanka will hope to make extra inroads. At tea on day three, in Chattogram, Bangladesh had reached 220 for 3, nonetheless trailing the guests by 177 runs. Tamim was unbeaten on 133 and had Mushfiqur Rahim for assist on 14*.

Having seemed flat within the morning, Sri Lanka began off the second session with higher management. Asitha Fernando, who ought to have had Mahmudul Hasan Joy on 51, lastly acquired his man with a well-directed short-of-a size supply down leg. Continuing along with his ploy of bowling quick from across the wicket, Asitha induced a faint tickle off Mahmudul’s bat and glove via to the keeper for 58, ending the opening stand on 162.

Tamim although continued on his merry methods, as he coasted via the nineties with a few fours earlier than reaching his century by flicking Asitha to deep midwicket.

It was Kasun Rajitha , the concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando, who gave Sri Lanka the opening with two fast strikes. He accounted for Najmul Hossain Shanto for 1 in his very first over earlier than sending again Mominul Haque for two. Bowling from across the wicket, he first induced an outdoor edge off Najmul’s bat to the keeper after which crept via the hole between Mominul’s bat and pad to scrub him up.

Ramesh Mendis additionally stored at it and likewise appeared to have had Tamim caught behind on 102 however the determination was overturned on assessment. When the surface edge did arrive off Tamim’s bat a number of overs later, de Silva failed to carry to the prospect at first slip.

Mushfiqur and Tamim survived 45 minutes or so earlier than tea and can look to wipe off the deficit. Tamim additionally gave the impression to be affected by cramps in his hand with the humidity in Chattogram attending to the gamers.





