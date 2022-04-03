Condition of six injured in explosion in Baku is assessed as serious, TABIB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The situation of 6

folks injured on account of the explosion that occurred on April

3, 2022 at a facility situated alongside Tarlan Aliyarbekov Street in

the Sabail district is assessed as extreme, 12 – as reasonable, 6 – as

steady, Trend stories citing the Azerbaijani Management Union of

Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) public authorized entity.

Other victims had been launched after receiving outpatient care.

Acting Chairman of the Board of TABIBVugar Gurbanov visited the

victims and inquired about their situation.

It must be famous that in accordance with preliminary data,

one individual died and 31 folks had been injured on account of the

incident.