Conference on the Future of Europe: the EU won’t fill development gaps among territories without a clear strategy for islands

*Local and regional leaders of European islands burdened the necessity of extra

explicit consideration within the debates of the Conference on the Future of

Europe (COFE) in addition to the shortage of a long-term technique for EU islands to

scale back regional disparities.*

The significance to incorporate European islands’ inputs, wants and issues in

the controversy of the *Conference on the Future of Europe*

was highlighted by native and regional decision-makers at at the moment’s occasion

“Cohesion our fundamental value – a contribution from European islands to

the Conference on the Future of Europe”, organised by the *European

Committee of the Regions* of the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions (CPMR), within the framework of their work throughout the *#CohesionAlliance*

.

Representatives of islands from throughout Europe defined their visions and

burdened that the EU ought to have a transparent and constant technique for its

islands, which *are dwelling to over 20.5 million inhabitants*, giving them the particular consideration prescribed by the Treaties.

Opening the high-level convention, *Nathalie Sarrabezolles*

(FR/PES), Chair of the CoR Com

“*Defending the principle of cohesion as a value – i.e. to defend its

inclusion in all European policies – also means ensuring that the European

Union is present in solidarity in all regions in order to help them realise

their potential, which is an extraordinary opportunity for the EU as a

whole*”*.*

*Rosario Sánchez Grau*, Regional Minister for Finance and External

Relations of Balearic Islands (ES), acknowledged on behalf of the CPMR Islands

Commission Presidency: “*The long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas*

*published last year sets an inspiring precedent, and we call the European Commission

to follow suit. The idea to create a reference framework that could steer

future long-term policy addressing specific areas should be at the core of

an EU Strategy for the islands”.*

*Christian Solinas* (IT/ECR), President of the Sardinia Region and first signatory, on behalf

of a large interregional island partnership, of a petition in assist of the

at the moment’s high-level convention, highlighted that “*there is no specific

strategy for the islands and no specific legal arrangements, similar to

those envisaged for the outermost regions, to respond to the challenges we

tackle on a daily basis, as government authorities. The homogeneous

application of the same rules to profoundly dissimilar territorial

situations is a violation of the substantive equality principles*.” He

due to this fact known as on the CoR to make island areas’ voice heard within the

upcoming institutional debate. “

*By asking for a particular European authorized

standing, we’re not asking for a situation of privilege, however for instruments for

the financial and demographic survival of our territories*,” he said. *The Conference on the Future of Europe has been a tremendous opportunity

to gather views of citizens all over the EU on priorities and future

direction of the European Union.

The EU must take heed to all folks,

whoever they’re, wherever they reside*,” mentioned *Kieran McCarthy*

(IE/EA), member of Cork City Council. He additional emphasised that islands

have particular wants and are dealing with particular challenges, structural

disadvantages and constraints. In order for residents to totally reap the

advantages of the European integration, the EU should have interaction extra with them*. *Mr

McCarthy is a member of *the delegation* of representatives of cities and areas to the Conference on the Future of Europe. areas *are dwelling to over 20.5 million inhabitants*

(Eurostat, 2020), which symbolize 4.6% of the EU’s inhabitants. They belong

to 13 Member States. *Article 174 TFEU* defines island areas as being in want of explicit consideration when it comes to

the Union purpose to cut back disparities in growth ranges between the

varied areas inside and throughout Member States. *Article 349 TFEU*

creates a transparent authorized foundation for particular measures for outermost areas.

However, there is no such thing as a widespread EU technique for all islands to this point. A crucial

step that the islands count on from COFE would due to this fact be the creation of

an initiative devoted to their revitalisation, extending the scope past

the Mediterranean islands to the islands within the Baltic Sea, the North Sea

and the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. Their particular challenges, however

additionally their belongings and potential, want additional consideration as a way to adapt

them to the specificities of every EU sea basin.

The Conference on the Future of Europe is a citizen-driven debate and

dialogue collection that gives a singular and well timed alternative for

European residents to debate Europe’s challenges and priorities. The

Conference has entered its last section, the place work on the ultimate outcomes is

underway. Visit the *COFE web site*

The CoR helps European islands by its interregional group on

insularity by offering a platform for all islands to debate methods to

guarantee equal growth alternatives. In addition, the *#CohesionAlliance

*

raises

consciousness of the essential function of cohesion coverage for all areas and

cities, with the elemental worth of leaving no area and no individual

behind.

