‘Confess’: Greek Orthodox churches targeted in alleged burglaries over Easter

Several Greek Orthodox church buildings have been the targets of alleged burglaries over the Easter lengthy weekend, that archdiocese of Australia has reported.

Ten church buildings within the metropolis and suburbs have been targets of alleged burglaries, the archdiocese mentioned on Monday; amongst them, the parishes of Panagia Soumela at East Keilor, the Holy Trinity at Footscray, Saint Nicholas at Yarraville, and Saint Haralambous Templestowe.

CCTV allegedly captured a person stealing a donation bowl at Templestowe. Credit:Nine News

“The local police authorities were immediately informed, and are currently conducting investigations to locate and arrest the perpetrators,” the archdiocese said in an announcement in one of its newspapers.

The archdiocese mentioned the alleged burglaries occurred when the church buildings have been closed, “therefore the safety of the clergy or laity from the respective parishes was not endangered”.