Confirmed! Ronit Roy to host new crime drama ‘India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan’

Earlier, Ronit Roy had hosted the Kitchen Champions in 2010

Popular movie and TV actor Ronit Bose Roy is all set to host a brand new crime present ‘India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan’. On turning the host for the present, Ronit mentions: “I feel honoured to have a chance at hosting a show with such a powerful concept. ‘India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan’ sheds light on soul-stirring crime stories based on real-life incidents.”

This present depicts a sequence of 65 episodes that brings out crimes together with honour killings, crimes of ardour, crimes associated to household disputes over numerous causes, sexual harassment and crimes because of the affect of social media amongst others.

Ronit has labored in a number of fashionable exhibits together with ‘Adaalat’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ and ‘Bandini’ amongst others. He just lately had a cheerful comeback on the small display screen with the household drama ‘Sawarn Ghar’ which additionally stars Sangita Ghosh.

The actor provides coming on-board new present and shares: “This venture aims to reflect the hard-hitting realities of our society on the back of its mesmerizing episodes. Narrating these stories gives me a wonderful opportunity to create a deeper connection with them.”

The present might be produced by Vipul D Shah who is thought for his exhibits like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Dekh India Dekh, Saas Bina Sasural, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, and Kya Hal Mr. Panchal, and Entertainment Ki Raat.

‘India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan’ might be airing on Colors TV.

