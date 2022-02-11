CONFIRMED: Spain to allow all unvaccinated non-EU teens to enter with PCR

On Friday February eleventh, the Spanish authorities revealed a state bulletin (BOE) by which it defined that the non-essential journey guidelines for third nation nationals have been altering, particularly for 12 to 18-year-old travellers who haven’t been vaccinated for Covid-19.

From Monday February 14th, “people aged 12 or older but under 18 who show a negative NAAT test (PCR or similar) taken within 72 hours before arrival in Spain” can be included as one of many exemptions for non-essential journey similar to tourism from exterior of the EU.

The BOE doesn’t point out British 12 to 18 12 months olds particularly, however as a substitute refers to exemption “K” of the Spanish Health Ministry’s guidelines for third countries, by which UK nationals have been talked about till noon on Friday, when this was shortly modified to consult with non-EU teenage travellers.

This complicated scenario has led to totally different interpretations of the brand new rule within the Spanish press, with some suggesting the exemption applies to all non-EU/EEA teenagers and others simply British 12 to 18 12 months olds.

The Local Spain has contacted Spain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to hunt clarification and an Exteriores consultant has confirmed that the brand new laws applies to all unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen teenagers, not simply UK 12 to 18 12 months olds.

Over the previous weeks, regional governments and tourism teams have been pushing primarily for the rule to be lifted for UK youngsters, as hundreds of cancellations by British households whose youngsters weren’t but totally vaccinated towards Covid-19 have been having a serious influence on Spain’s major tourism market.

Spain has beforehand been keen to provide UK travellers preferential therapy over all different non-EU holidaymakers so this, coupled with the obscure wording of Spain’s state bulletin, explains why there’s been a lot confusion.

“The (Covid-19) vaccination of children under 18 has been relatively recent in many countries, without being possible in some cases to complete the full vaccination,” reads the bulletin.

“This situation is resulting in parents who are fully vaccinated not being able to travel to Spain with their children,” Spain’s Tourism Ministry acknowledged.

Therefore, British in addition to American, Canadian, Indian, or every other non-EU holidaymakers will be capable to journey to Spain with their unvaccinated youngsters so long as they present a damaging PCR check.

READ ALSO: Spain to allow unvaccinated UK teens to enter with PCR

The rule that also stays in place is that each one grownup non-EU/Schengen nationals who don’t reside in Spain have to be totally vaccinated to go to Spain for non-essential causes similar to tourism.

There are solely a handful of non-EU/EEA nations which are exempt from this rule given their beneficial epidemiological scenario.

Children beneath the age of 12 may also proceed to be exempt from Spain’s vaccination and testing guidelines for journey.