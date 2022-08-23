Confusion in Somerville as Green Line, Orange Line close at the same time

SOMERVILLE — “It’s raining out, so today’s just not a good day,” stated Ja’Mea Jenkins, as she waited for a shuttle bus to start out her journey from faculty in Somerville to work in Boston. She was late for each.

“I walked to the train station and then I looked at the app and I realized I had to go to [another] street,” Jenkins defined. She needed to take a soggy stroll to the cease the place buses had been operating instead of the trains now out-of-commission in Somerville.

“We do have to go through a lot, people starting school, work. The commute is just not that great right now,” she stated.

Somerville will get a double whammy: a stretch of the Green Line from Union Square to Boston was taken out of service beginning Monday. That is along with the Orange Line, which has been shut down since Friday. Both will probably be down for a month, permitting crews to work on updating the MBTA’s getting old infrastructure.

“That makes things more difficult for everyone,” stated Charles Reyes, as he pulled into Union Square.

Student Rosalee Santana stated it took her greater than twice so long as standard to make the journey from Boston to Somerville. “Like two hours,” she stated.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne additionally took a check experience on the system Monday morning. She is worried about automobiles not following indicators for bus lanes.

She hopes MBTA officers are open to small modifications alongside the best way. “As we get closer to Labor Day, and after Labor Day, that they can make adjustments and hopefully stop the high-pressure congestion areas,” she stated.