Congo kicks off Ebola vaccinations to stem outbreak in northwest, WHO says | News24

The Democratic Republic of Congo has kicked off Ebola vaccinations to stem an outbreak within the northwest metropolis of Mbandaka, the World Health Organization mentioned on Wednesday.

Two persons are identified to have died thus far within the metropolis of over a million inhabitants the place folks reside in shut proximity to highway, water and air hyperlinks to the capital Kinshasa.

The first dying occurred on April 21 and the second on Tuesday, marking the central African nation’s 14th Ebola outbreak.

Around 200 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine have been shipped to Mbandaka from the jap metropolis of Goma, with extra doses to be delivered in coming days, the WHO mentioned in an announcement.

So far 233 contacts have been recognized and are being monitored, it added.