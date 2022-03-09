Congo militiamen kill 18 civilians in church compound | News24

A witness mentioned 18 civilians who kind refuge in a church have been killed by militiamen in japanese Congo.

The victims escaped earlier assaults.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and in current months

Militiamen have killed 18 civilians who had sought refuge in a church compound in japanese Congo, a witness and a neighborhood human rights teams mentioned on Wednesday.

The assault happened early on Tuesday in Banyali Kilo, a district within the conflict-riven Ituri province, because the victims slept in church outbuildings. They had fled there after escaping from earlier assaults, the sources mentioned.

A survivor, Augustin Kolo, was asleep along with his household when he heard cries from exterior.

“I quickly got up and woke up my wife and my two children to flee. This is how we were saved even as 18 of our brothers and sisters were killed,” he mentioned.

“It hurts so much. We are doubly wounded since we first left our villages and then the Codeco followed us here,” he mentioned, referring to a militia group that a military spokesperson additionally blamed for the assault. The spokesperson gave no demise toll.

Codeco is one in every of many armed teams energetic in japanese Congo, the place battle over land and assets has spurred a long time of violence.

Its fighters have killed a whole bunch of civilians and in current months focused camps housing displaced individuals. Reuters was unable to succeed in the group for touch upon Wednesday.

Congo’s military has deployed troops in Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province however has been unable to cease the violence.

Sixty individuals have been killed in February in an assault that the military and the opposite sources additionally blamed on Codeco.

“We are working …to restore peace throughout Ituri province. These militiamen have again attacked displaced persons who have no means of defence,” the military spokesman mentioned, urging civilians to report suspect exercise round displacement camps.