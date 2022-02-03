Congolese man beaten to death in Brazil over unpaid wages, family say
Moise Kabagambe was seen in a video from the Tropikalia seashore kiosk’s safety cameras being attacked by a gaggle of males who beat him repeatedly with a membership and a baseball bat, in accordance with police, who’ve opened an investigation into his loss of life.
Three males have been arrested in connecting to the homicide, in accordance with police.
Lay mentioned that he was crushed to loss of life on January 24 after demanding again pay for 2 days from work on the kiosk, the place he had served drinks.
Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of Public Security Brenno Carnevale described the homicide as “cowardly,” in a tweet and that he sympathized with the household’s ache.
Carnevale added that he has ordered the “immediate ban on the operation of the establishment that is related to the dynamics of the crime.”
He added that he hopes that “such and unacceptable brutality will be investigated by the police authorities and culminate in the criminals being held accountable.”
Lay, Kabagambe’s mom, is pleading for justice.
“They (the murderers) broke my son’s back, they broke his neck. I fled Congo so we wouldn´t get killed. However, they killed my son here as they kill in my country. They killed my son with punches, kicks. They killed him like a beast,” Lay informed Brazilian Newspaper Extra.
Kabagambe is the fifth individual from the DRC to be murdered in Brazil since 2019, the DRC’s embassy in Brasilia informed CNN. Three of these killings came about in Rio, one in São Paulo and one in Brasilia, it mentioned.