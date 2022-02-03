Congolese man beaten to death in Brazil over unpaid wages, family say





Moise Kabagambe was seen in a video from the Tropikalia seashore kiosk’s safety cameras being attacked by a gaggle of males who beat him repeatedly with a membership and a baseball bat, in accordance with police, who’ve opened an investigation into his loss of life.

Three males have been arrested in connecting to the homicide, in accordance with police.

Kabagambe moved to Brazil in 2011 after fleeing violence and battle in Congo, his mom Ivana Lay told local media.

Lay mentioned that he was crushed to loss of life on January 24 after demanding again pay for 2 days from work on the kiosk, the place he had served drinks.

Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of Public Security Brenno Carnevale described the homicide as “cowardly,” in a tweet and that he sympathized with the household’s ache. Carnevale added that he has ordered the “immediate ban on the operation of the establishment that is related to the dynamics of the crime.” He added that he hopes that “such and unacceptable brutality will be investigated by the police authorities and culminate in the criminals being held accountable.” Rio de Janeiro’s Mayor Eduardo Paes said Kabamgabe’s homicide was “unacceptable and outrageous” and that these accountable shall be punished. Lay, Kabagambe’s mom, is pleading for justice. “They (the murderers) broke my son’s back, they broke his neck. I fled Congo so we wouldn´t get killed. However, they killed my son here as they kill in my country. They killed my son with punches, kicks. They killed him like a beast,” Lay informed Brazilian Newspaper Extra. Kabagambe and his household arrived in Rio de Janeiro as refugees in 2011 after fleeing civil struggle within the Democratic Republic of Congo, the place a few of his relations had been killed within the battle, Lay mentioned. Kabagambe’s homicide has additionally ignited a social media marketing campaign the place many Brazilians — together with native celebrities — are calling for justice. The nation’s Congolese group has additionally called for protests on the Tropicália kiosk the place Kabamgabe was killed. Racial discrimination remains rife in lots of components of Brazil, with Afro-Brazilians typically focused in racially motivated assaults. Tainá de Paula, a metropolis councilor for Rio de Janeiro linked Kabamgabe’s killing to xenophobia, saying in a tweet : “RJ (Rio de Janeiro) is the 2nd city that receives the most immigrants in Brazil. It was Xenophobia! It was racism! Justice for Moses!” Kabagambe is the fifth individual from the DRC to be murdered in Brazil since 2019, the DRC’s embassy in Brasilia informed CNN. Three of these killings came about in Rio, one in São Paulo and one in Brasilia, it mentioned.









