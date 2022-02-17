Congress Broke Flag Code: Karnataka Chief Minister On Protest In Assembly

CM Basavaraj Mr Bommai mentioned Congress leaders are selectively quoting a part of minister’s assertion . File

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday accused Congress of violating the flag code within the Assembly. The Chief Minister charged that Congress didn’t act as a accountable Opposition social gathering.

His remarks come after Congress leaders held a protest within the Assembly holding the nationwide flag, demanding the resignation of state minister Ok S Eshwarappa whose purported claims of hoisting the saffron flag on the Red Fort sparked controversy within the state.

“They have used the national flag in the well of the House. There is a flag code on the ways it has to be used. We have to use the national flag with respect. Congress has violated the flag code. People are watching it. Congress failed to act as a responsible Opposition party,” Mr Bommai mentioned whereas talking to the media.

Regarding Mr Eshwarappa’s statements, Mr Bommai mentioned that the Congress leaders are selectively quoting solely part of the minister’s assertion and are deceptive the Assembly and other people within the state.

“Eshwarappa has issued a clarification. He did not say that the saffron flag would be hoisted at the Red fort immediately but in another 300 or 500 years. He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it. Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him,” he added.

Triggering the controversy, Mr Eshwarappa yesterday mentioned that the saffron flag sooner or later might turn into the nationwide flag and it will likely be unfurled on the Red Fort.

“Not today but someday in the future maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now? Now Hindutva is being discussed in the country,” Mr Eshwarappa had instructed media individuals.