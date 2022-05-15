Congress Chintan Shivir Live Updates: 3-Day Conclave Concludes Today

The Chintan Shivir was organized in Udaipur after the hole of 9 years (File)

Udaipur:

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will deliberate on the suggestions given by the six committees to organize a declaration together with the get together’s roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Chintan Shivir, organized in Udaipur after the hole of 9 years, was attended by round 430 leaders and has ready a “six draft resolution” which has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the six conveners appointed for six committees fashioned to debate totally different topics from politics to the group, farmers-agriculture, youth-related points, social justice and welfare and economic system.

Rahul Gandhi can be addressing Chintan Shivir earlier than the concluding remarks of Congress intern president Sonia Gandhi.

It can also be anticipated that leaders can be brazenly advocating that Rahul Gandhi ought to tackle the get together president submit and contest elections for the submit of get together current scheduled in September this 12 months.

Here are the LIVE updates on Congress Chintan Shivir

