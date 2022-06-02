Congress Data Head’s ‘1 Person, 1 Post’ Tweet Leaves Party Red-Faced

Congress is now dealing with the resentment of get together leaders over its Rajya Sabha picks. (Representational)

A Congress chief’s tweet in opposition to a celebration chief has as soon as once more underlined the fissures over a rule that critics say makes exceptions for prime leaders.

Praveen Chakravarty, the Congress’s Data Analytics chairman, appeared to take photographs on the get together’s Maharashtra chief Nana Patole in his tweet this morning.

On Wednesday, Nana Patole had burdened that in Maharashtra, the get together would implement a “One person one post” coverage adopted within the Udaipur “Chintan Shivir”. Office bearers with multiple submit would stop their further posts.

Flagging a newspaper report, Praveen Chakravarty highlighted the phrase “worker” within the headline and wrote: “No worker will hold more than one post”. Applies solely to ‘staff’!”

Outbursts like this are no longer rare in the Congress, which has seen much internal churning over the past two years and is currently facing the resentment of party leaders over its Rajya Sabha picks.

During the Udaipur session to discuss a revival plan for the party after its serial election defeats, there was criticism about the party adopting rules with exceptions that apparently benefit the Gandhis, among others – for example, the “One Family, One Ticket” rule.

The 10 Rajya Sabha names announced by the Congress on Sunday missed some big names and nominated leaders from states that don’t belong to, which has upset local Congress units in many states.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda, who failed to make the cut for Rajasthan despite buzz, went public with his disappointment and posted: “Maybe there’s something lacking in my tapasya (penance).” Responding to his post, another Congress leader, Nagma, wrote: “Our 18 years of penance additionally fell quick in entrance of Imran Bhai.” She was referring to Imran Pratapgarhi being named as a candidate from Maharashtra, her state.

Two days ago, Congress MP Manish Tewari also seemed to take a swipe at the choice of candidates and said Rajya Sabha had become a parking lot.

“In my private opinion, Rajya Sabha has stopped finishing up the features for which it was constituted. Rajya Sabha has now develop into a car parking zone. It must be examined whether or not or not the nation wants Rajya Sabha now,” he mentioned to ANI.