Congress-Led Alliance Eyes Manipur Polls- With “Agenda” But Flexibility

The predominant opposition occasion in Manipur- Congress- which is a part of the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) introduced a standard agenda yesterday. Six parties- Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) which collectively kind the MPSA- launched the manifesto oriented in direction of fortifying the territorial integrity of the north-eastern states.

The promise is pertinent because the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has been demanding for integration of the Naga-dominated areas of Manipur and its neighbouring states- Assam and Arunachal Pradesh- although the demand has been strongly opposed by them.

Additionally, the 18- level agenda included unemployment allowances to youth, full implementation of Article 371 (c) of Indian Constitution (particular provision with respect to the event of the mountainous areas of Manipur), common entry to secure consuming water, uninterrupted energy provide, battle in opposition to drug menace.

Announcing the widespread agenda, Congress’ Parliamentary Committee Chairman and Election Observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh, accompanied by former three-term Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh stated if the MPSA wins the meeting elections, the widespread agenda could be applied in letter and spirit, making certain an accountable, accountable, responsive and clear authorities.

The democratic aspirations of all areas of the state can be fulfilled, the senior Congress chief asserted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh additionally lately stated that the BJP-led state authorities would be sure that particular provisions beneath Article 371 (C) for hill areas wouldn’t be affected beneath any circumstances.

The Congress, which contested the 2017 meeting elections within the state alone, has adopted a versatile strategy because it goals to disclaim the ruling BJP a second straight shot at energy in Manipur, thus making a robust comeback within the poll-bound state.

Polling in Manipur can be held in two phases- February 27 and March 3 and the votes can be counted on March 10.