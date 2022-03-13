Congress’ Siddaramaiah Says Won’t Contest From Karnataka Seat He Lost In 2018

“People are calling me to contest from four to five places. I have not decided yet,” Siddaramaiah mentioned

Mandya, Karnataka:

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is reluctant to contest the 2023 meeting election within the state from the Chamundeshwari meeting phase in Mysuru district the place he had misplaced in 2018.

As the sitting chief minister again in 2018, he selected to contest from Chamundeshwari and vacated his ‘secure seat’ of Varuna in Mysuru district to son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

While his son emerged victorious, the senior Siddaramaiah misplaced to JD(S) chief GT Deve Gowda with a margin of about 34,000 votes in Chamundeshwari seat.

“People are calling me to contest from four to five places. I have not decided yet,” Siddaramaiah informed reporters.

When requested whether or not he would attempt his luck from Chamundeshwari seat in 2023, the Congress chief mentioned, “I will not contest from there.”

Replying to a question on the opportunity of elections being held forward of schedule following the BJP’s victory in 4 out of 5 meeting polls lately, Siddaramaiah mentioned he didn’t suppose it’s going to occur.

He added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior BJP chief BS Yediyurappa and different leaders have additionally dominated it out. Calling such questions speculative, he mentioned there was no motive for holding early elections when the polls are due in April 2023.

However, Siddaramaiah, who’s Congress Legislative Party chief mentioned: “In case there are early elections, we are ready to face. People are in our favour.”

To a question on the rumours that many Congress leaders have been prepared to modify sides, the CLP chief requested individuals to attend and watch to see many BJP leaders becoming a member of the Congress.

Siddaramaiah additionally claimed that the Janata Dal (Secular) MLA GT Deve Gowda has spoken to him searching for ticket for himself and his son. “I have told him that I have not yet spoken to the party high command,” the CLP chief mentioned.

On the opportunity of BJP and the JD(S) forming an alliance, the previous chief minister mentioned: “We are not bothered if they form an alliance, come to an understanding or even go for match fixing.”

Regarding former Union minister CM Ibrahim’s allegations, who resigned from Congress and is anticipated to affix the JD(S), Siddaramaiah mentioned there was no want to offer worth to the allegations made by an individual who has give up the social gathering.

“Ibrahim was given ticket to contest the assembly election from Bhadravathi assembly constituency by denying ticket to a sitting MLA Sangamesh in 2013 but he lost. I made him, a defeated candidate, planning board chairman. Further, I made him an MLC. What injustice has happened to him from the Congress?” Siddaramaiah hit again.

These issues occur when a person turns into overambitious, he mentioned.

The former chief minister additionally mentioned there will likely be no impact on the social gathering after Mr Ibrahim’s exit.

Siddaramaiah mentioned Ibrahim wished to be the chief of the opposition within the (Legislative) Council however the social gathering gave BK Hari Prasad the duty.