Congress Suspends Manipur Candidate Hours Before Vote For Backing BJP

Salam Joy Singh was the Congress candidate Wangoi constituency.

Guwahati:

In an unprecedented transfer hours earlier than the primary day of voting in Manipur, the Congress has expelled its candidate from the Wangoi constituency, Salam Joy Singh, for allegedly supporting the BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh.

Salam Joy Singh has been expelled from the first membership of the Congress celebration, Congress sources mentioned, for breach of “disciplinary rules” after the celebration constantly obtained studies from Congress staff and leaders from Wangoi Assembly Constituency together with some viral movies.

On Sunday, movies displaying Salam Joy Singh extending his assist to the incumbent BJP MLA Oinam Lukhoi Singh went viral on social media.

In a three-corner struggle, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh, NPP candidate Khuraijam Loken Singh and Congress candidate Salam Joy Singh are contesting from the Wangoi constituency.

The voters of the constituency are voting on Monday within the first section. Manipur will vote on Saturday within the subsequent section and outcomes are due on March 10.