“Congress Trying Hit And Run”: Karnataka Chief Minister On Police Job Row

Basavaraj Bommai stated probe is on in reference to alleged rip-off in police recruitment

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at present stated an neutral probe is on in reference to an alleged rip-off in recruitment of police sub-inspectors and all these concerned will likely be charged and dropped at justice.

He hit out at Congress leaders for making “baseless” allegations in opposition to his cupboard colleague and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan in reference to the rip-off, and accused the opposition of involving in “hit and run” with none proof.

“Whatever complaints have come from whomever, they will be considered, if any documents are given they will be examined and inquiry will be done. If there is any truth, whoever needs to be booked in the case will be booked,” Mr Bommai stated.

He informed reporters the federal government could be very clear with an open thoughts for an neutral probe, and investigations is on at a big scale. The rip-off is about large-scale rigging or malpractices within the examination that was held in October final 12 months to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors within the state.

Recently, the Karnataka authorities determined to annul the examination and determined to carry a re-exam.

Apart from the principle suspect Divya Hagargi, a number of others are concerned on this case, the Chief Minister stated. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police, which is probing the case, lately arrested Divya Hagaragi, who was stated to be related to the BJP, in Pune alongside together with her associates and had introduced her to Kalaburagi.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for making “baseless allegations” in opposition to CN Ashwath Narayan in reference to the rip-off, Mr Bommai stated the opposition celebration needs to be accountable and will make any allegations with proof.

“Congress is trying to hit and run, but they will not be successful. During their tenure there were several cases of question paper leak and exam malpractices in various exams including PSI, PUC (Class 12), but they never took any action. When we are taking action and after the arrest of some of their party members they are worried about true colours coming out in the open,” he added.

Accusing the BJP authorities on the centre of supporting the “40 per cent commission government” in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had demanded a judicial inquiry, headed by a excessive courtroom decide, into the police sub inspector rip-off.