Congress’s Big Meet Today Over Poll Debacle, Spotlight On Gandhis: 10 Facts

The huge rout within the 5 states has revived searing criticism of the Gandhi household and calls for for a whole overhaul and management change – a requirement that will now not be confined to the “G-23” or group of 23 “dissenters” who had written to Sonia Gandhi two years in the past.

Sources say the Congress organisational elections to pick a brand new get together chief, scheduled in August-September, could now be superior by two-three months, within the Congress Working Committee or CWC meet at this time.

The Congress has categorically denied that the Gandhis – get together chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – will resign on the meet.

Many internally predict one more futile train within the identify of “introspection” with the CWC – wherein Gandhi “loyalists” simply outnumber “dissenters” – extensively anticipated to avoid onerous choices. There are solely three members from the “G-23” within the CWC – Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mukul Wasnik.

The get together is but to behave on the Ashok Chavan committee report that analysed the explanations for the Congress defeat in Kerala and West Bengal final 12 months. The committee, which was additionally tasked with recommending reforms, submitted its report in July final but it surely was by no means mentioned and even shared with the CWC, say sources.

Rahul Gandhi, who stepped down as Congress president after the get together’s second straight nationwide election defeat in 2019, doesn’t maintain any official put up within the get together however continues to name the pictures. Decisions taken by him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are being blamed for the get together’s ballot catastrophe.

“There will be no course correction,” stated senior Congress leaders who’ve been talking out inside the get together in opposition to the Gandhis’ management however don’t wish to come on file.

Some of the dissidents met at veteran chief Ghulam Nabi Azad’s dwelling on Friday night and reportedly mentioned the way in which ahead, expressing dismay on the Congress management for not taking any corrective steps to revive the get together.

However, Gandhi household loyalists have defended the management. In an interview with NDTV, the get together’s prime troubleshooter DK Shivakumar on Friday stated the Congress can’t be united with out its first household and it was “impossible” for it to outlive with out them.