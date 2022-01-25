Congress’s RPN Singh Quits, Says “New Chapter” Amid Reports Of Move To BJP

RPN Singh, a former Union Minister, was the Congress’s Jharkhand in-charge.

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister RPN Singh give up the Congress immediately, amid experiences that he’s switching to the BJP, in an enormous blow to the social gathering simply weeks earlier than the Uttar Pradesh election.

RPN Singh was among the many social gathering’s largest leaders in Uttar Pradesh. He tweeted his resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

“Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind,” he wrote, sharing his temporary letter.

Today, at a time, we’re celebrating the formation of our nice Republic, I start a brand new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

Earlier immediately, hypothesis started when Mr Singh modified his Twitter bio and dropped “Congress”. “My motto India, First, Always,” reads his bio, which earlier mentioned AICC (All India Congress Committee) in-charge.

This is the second huge exit from the Congress in Uttar Pradesh after Jitin Prasada give up final yr. Mr Prasada joined the BJP and later grew to become a minister within the Uttar Pradesh authorities led by Yogi Adityanath.

RPN Singh was an MP from the Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh.