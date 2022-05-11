Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs abortion rights bill aimed at protecting patients and providers

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed a brand new legislation to develop entry to abortion rights.

The legislation protects medical suppliers and sufferers in search of abortion care in Connecticut who could also be touring from different states which have outlawed abortion.

It is the primary legislation within the nation that gives this safety.

The laws comes after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court might overturn the legislation legalizing abortion.

“You decide when you are ready to be pregnant and when you are ready to have that baby, and that is what is under threat and that is what this bill is all about. To me, it’s shocking, everybody talking about freedom. This is a fundamental freedom issue that is being challenged by the Supreme Court,” Lamont stated.

The legislation goes into impact on July 1.