Connecticut looks to expand abortion rights in response to out-of-state restrictions

Lawmakers in Connecticut have accepted a invoice that will increase the forms of medical professionals who can present abortion companies within the state and defend residents from dealing with penalties underneath different states’ anti-abortion legal guidelines.

The laws is partly a response to the wave of latest measures in conservative states proscribing abortion entry and in some instances levying civil and criminal penalties on individuals who carry out them.

The vote by the Connecticut legislature comes forward of an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court determination within the coming weeks over a landmark abortion case. In that case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court docket is deciding whether or not a Mississippi ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of being pregnant, nicely earlier than a fetus is viable exterior the womb, is constitutional. Fetal viability is often between 22 and 24 weeks.

Some Republican leaders say they count on the court docket will overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional proper to an abortion within the first two trimesters, and go away it as much as states to resolve whether or not to allow abortions.

“This legislation takes action to protect our state from overreaching laws from others,” Connecticut state Sen. Steve Cassano said in a statement. “As other states pass increasingly restrictive bills, we are countering those bills by protecting residents and visitors alike from others seeking to persecute them.”

Other blue states, akin to Colorado and New Jersey, have not too long ago codified the proper to an abortion into state legislation as a distinction to the extra conservative jurisdictions which have cracked down on abortion entry.

The Guttmacher Institute, a analysis group that helps reproductive rights, reported that as of April 15, a complete of 33 abortion restrictions had been enacted in 9 states to date in 2022. By comparability, 11 measures defending abortion entry have handed in seven states.

Under House Bill 5414, individuals or organizations in Connecticut who’re sued for receiving, performing or offering assist for abortions in different states can countersue for damages and different prices.

In Texas, for instance, the controversial abortion legislation often known as S.B. 8 permits individuals to bring civil lawsuits towards those that allegedly assist Texas residents get an abortion after six weeks of being pregnant.

Connecticut’s governor would even be restricted from extraditing somebody who did one thing in Connecticut that results in against the law in one other state if what they did is authorized in Connecticut.

The invoice additionally expands who might carry out abortions. Advanced apply registered nurses, nurse-midwives and doctor assistants would have the ability to conduct medicine and aspiration abortions in Connecticut.

The state Senate accepted the invoice on Friday after it handed the House of Representatives earlier this month.

It now goes to Gov. Ned Lamont for his signature. The Democrat has mentioned he’ll signal the invoice into legislation, according to the Hartford Courant.