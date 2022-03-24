Conor McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving: Report

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for “alleged road traffic violations” in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday.

The report stated McGregor’s automotive was additionally seized following his arrest on Tuesday night however has since been returned to him.

McGregor was taken to a police station the place he was later charged and launched on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will seem earlier than a district courtroom subsequent month.

“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” a spokesperson for McGregor advised the Irish Independent.

McGregor misplaced to Dustin Poirier in his final struggle in July 2021, struggling a freak leg break that required surgical procedure.

