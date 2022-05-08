Consider all the angles before you subdivide

Whether landowners have a household house on a big plot in suburbia or acreage in a rural space, subdividing a property might show to be financially helpful in at present’s market.

Realmark Coastal Sales Associate Gareth Drummond mentioned subdividing a block of land was primarily slicing the property into a lot of smaller plots.

“The simplest definition of subdividing a property is when you take a larger existing lot and create additional smaller lots,” he mentioned.

“This can be done depending on the zoning of that particular property, which is generally set by the local council.”

Mr Drummond mentioned the method of subdividing began with checking the present zoning of the property with the native authorities.

“Ask the council if the block size of your property meets the minimum requirements for subdivision,” he mentioned. “If you do have the potential for subdivision, it’s worth contacting a real estate agent with experience to give you an idea of what the lots or properties would be worth once the subdivision is complete.”

Mr Drummond mentioned subdividing might create the monetary potential for present house owners who wanted an injection of cash as a way to improve their present house or construct a brand new one with out having to promote the household stead.

LJ Hooker Kalamunda Foothills Principal Grant Winning agreed that the largest profit to subdividing was the financial acquire it provided.

“Capital gain is the main motivation behind subdividing a block, but it can also provide a great opportunity for family members to build their own dwelling and be nearby,” he mentioned.

However, Mr Drummond mentioned whereas he did suggest subdividing to purchasers, it was vital to recollect the timing and what was greatest for the proprietor.

“Contact a surveyor about the requirements, costs and timeframes involved before making a final decision,” he mentioned.

“In most instances, for the owner, subdividing can be a financial benefit and allow for possibilities that normally won’t be on offer.

“But, keep in mind that subdividing will bring more people and more traffic into the area and takes time and money, so plan and budget.”

Homework was the largest tip each Mr Drummond and Mr Winning had for these subdividing a block of land.

“Do your own research and speak to as many experienced people as possible,” Mr Drummond mentioned.

“The numbers need to work out if you are planning on making a profit,” Mr Winning mentioned.

“Just because the zoning allows it, that doesn’t mean subdividing to the maximum allowable is the best use of the land.”