‘Consistently bad’: Dutton slams China

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has blasted China’s actions on the worldwide stage following a ‘dangerous’ incident between the 2 nations’ militaries.

Federal Defence Minister Peter Dutton has blasted China’s actions on the worldwide stage as “consistently bad” within the wake of an incident between the 2 nations’ militaries.

Australia’s defence division reported a laser emanating from a People’s Liberation Army vessel illuminated a P-8A Poseidon surveillance plane final Thursday.

The plane was in Australia’s unique financial zone off the nation’s Top End.

“There’s obviously a pattern of conduct here that the Chinese government is ramping up, and they think through that intimidation that somehow the Australian government will cower – which, of course, we won’t,” Mr Dutton instructed 3AW on Monday.

“The acts of aggression we’re seeing in the East China Sea toward Japan by the Chinese government, the acts of aggression we’re seeing on the India-China land border against India, there’s a pattern of behaviour here and the pattern of behaviour is … consistently bad from the government of China,” he added.

China has hit again on the claims, implying the Prime Minister used the incident as an excuse to throw mud at Beijing.

Scott Morrison on Monday stated the act was reckless for “what is supposed to be a professional defence force”.

But Beijing now claims the Chinese warship was in worldwide waters and it was really the Australian plane that was appearing dangerously.

“It is almost certain that it was the Australian patrol aircraft that conducted a close-in reconnaissance on the Chinese warships first,” the state-controlled Global Times wrote, citing army professional Song Zhongping.

“Australia failed to tell the public how close its aircraft flew near the Chinese vessels, so people could not tell if the Chinese vessels were forced to take defensive countermeasures.”

Earlier, Mr Morrison confirmed calls for for Beijing to elucidate itself over the incident had gone unanswered.

“We haven’t received an explanation as yet. What we’ve called for, working through the diplomatic and defence channels, is a full investigation into this event and for them to provide answers to how this dangerous act could be undertaken,” Mr Morrison instructed 2GB.

“Could you imagine if that had been an Australian frigate up in the Taiwan Strait and they were pointing lasers at Chinese surveillance aircraft?

“Could you imagine the reaction to that in Beijing?”

Mr Dutton stated he would write to his Chinese counterpart.

But he conceded it was unlikely he would obtain a response, given the continuing stress between Canberra and Beijing.

“We will see what sort of response, if any, we get,” he instructed Today.

“We want that open dialogue, we want a good relationship. But Australia is not going to be bullied, we aren’t going to walk away from our obligations to the rule of law.”

He stated the assault had the potential to danger Australian lives.

“This is not a laser that you buy down at the shop,” Mr Dutton stated.

“This is a military technique and it is military-grade equipment.”