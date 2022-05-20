‘Constantly lost’: Year 12 students increasingly worried about mental health

Aishe Ghazzaoui describes her last yr of highschool by way of the peak of Sydney’s delta outbreak final yr as intense, unstable and sometimes isolating.

The University of Sydney pharmacy scholar lives in Liverpool, among the many western suburbs subjected to the state authorities’s hardest well being restrictions in the course of the lockdowns.

First yr University of Sydney scholar Aishe Ghazzaoui. Credit:Janie Barrett

“We were constantly lost and everyone was thrown in the deep end, even our teachers,” she mentioned.

“Mentally, it was such a tough time because we didn’t have the teacher-student interaction you usually would. I stopped talking to a lot of my friends, so it was a very isolating period of time.”