Constitution allows me to eat when I like: Mahua Moitra on ‘meat ban’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday mentioned the Constitution permits her to eat meat every time she likes, the identical approach the structure permits a shopkeeper the liberty to run his commerce. The remark from the Lok Sabha MP who can also be a South Delhi resident comes amid the meat ban row triggered by South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan’s letter demanding the closure of meat retailers within the municipal space throughout Navratri. Officials, nonetheless, mentioned they haven’t come throughout any official directive on this regard.

I reside in South Delhi.

The Constitution permits me to eat meat once I like and the shopkeeper the liberty to run his commerce. Full cease. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 6, 2022

After the south mayor, the East Delhi mayor too requested meat retailers to shut as “most people do not consume non-vegetarian food”. Reports unhappy meat retailers in a number of markets in south Delhi remained shut on Tuesday.

During Ramzan we don’t eat between dawn & sundown. I suppose it’s OK if we ban each non-Muslim resident or vacationer from consuming in public, particularly within the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is true for South Delhi, it must be proper for J&Okay. https://t.co/G5VQylmMvB — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2022

The meat ban has grow to be an even bigger political controversy with National Conference chief Omar Abdullah saying that going by the identical logic of the ‘majority’, all people in J&Okay ought to be banned from consuming in public throughout Ramzan. “During Ramzan, we don’t eat between sunrise and sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K (Jammu and Kashmir),” he tweeted.

They have downside with meat retailers in South Delhi, however guarantees high quality beef in North East and Goa. Hypocrisy thy identify is BJP! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 5, 2022

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Verma mentioned such a ban mustn’t solely be restricted to Delhi however be prolonged to the remainder of India. “Navratri festival is there with people holding fasts and worshipping the goddess. Whether it’s the Muslim community or others, they should respect it which is what our culture says. In fact, this should be implemented all over the country,” the MP mentioned.

Congress chief Salman Nizami mentioned the BJP’s transfer of banning meat in South Delhi is nothing however hypocrisy as they promise high quality beef in Northeast and Goa. “If the sale of meat is to be closed throughout Navratri, then why not ban liquor throughout the Holy month of Ramadan? If you do not eat onion or meat in Navrati’s why cease others. Is this democracy? What about our sentiments & constitutional rights!