Today Belarusians are going to the polls to vote on the brand new

Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, Trend reviews citing

BelTA.

Some 5,510 polling stations have been arrange in Belarus,

together with 217 in sanatoriums, relaxation houses, hospitals and different

healthcare organizations, and in addition 12 in navy models.

Voting will probably be working from 8.00 until 20.00.

The referendum query is: “Do you settle for the amendments and

additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?”

The referendum shall be thought of legitimate if greater than half of

the residents on the voting record solid their ballots.