Construction firm fined nearly R16m for cartel conduct dating back decades | Fin24

The Competition Tribunal has fined corporations within the Esor group R15.7 million for worth fixing, market allocation and collusive bidding – whereas in a building cartel that was lively from the Nineteen Seventies to no less than 2015.

Esor, which was established in 1985, is a building and civil engineering group that works on infrastructure, pipelines, constructing and housing, pipe companies and sanitation.

The tribunal discovered that Esor Limited, Esor Africa and Esor Construction contravened sections of the Competition Act in that the businesses have been a part of a building cartel that concluded agreements amongst themselves, mounted tender costs and allotted tenders/clients and initiatives amongst themselves, the fee stated in an announcement on Friday.

The building cartel “formalised what was known as the Piling Group or the Book Club which was an arrangement to fix prices and collusively tender for geotechnical projects which included piling, lateral support, drilling, and grouting”, the fee stated.

Some of those initiatives included the Lusip Dam in Swaziland, the Sappi/Saiccor piling mission, the Moses Mabhida Stadium piling mission, and the Braamhoek Dam Grouting mission, the Coega Harbour diaphragm wall mission, Gautrain Rapid Rail Link mission, Olifantsfontein Treatment plant and the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

The resolution was handed down on Thursday, 5 May and pertains to a criticism first referred to the fee in 2009. It was referred to the tribunal in 2011.

According to the Competition Commission, Esor was discovered responsible of the above in construction-related markets for geotechnical companies, together with piling, lateral assist, grouting and geotechnical drilling investigation companies.

The case in opposition to one other respondent, specifically Diabor, was dismissed.

Four different corporations – Geomechanics CC, Geomech Africa, Rodio Geotechnics, and Dura Soltanche Bachy – have been initially cited as respondents, however reached settlement agreements with the fee.