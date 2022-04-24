Construction of tramways in Tashkent to begin in 2023
The development of tram traces in Tashkent will start in 2023,
Trend experiences
citing Kun.uz.
Reportedly, the primary work on the group of tram visitors
within the metropolis has begun: work is underway to return former drivers
and appeal to specialists from overseas. In specific, specialists from
Turkey and the Czech Republic are invited.
“First, all taxi and bus routes in Tashkent will probably be mapped and
crowded locations will probably be recognized. The outdated expertise is just not
relevant right now: the city infrastructure has modified, there are
areas with a big inhabitants circulation. I can not reveal all of the plans
proper now as a result of the challenge hasn’t been accomplished but. On the
different hand, it isn’t but clear which streets the tram will cross
by. As I mentioned, the evaluation is just not completed but,” supply
mentioned.
It ought to be recalled that in his go to to the Samarkand
area, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned that they plan to return
trams to the capital of Uzbekistan.
The 115-year historical past of trams in Tashkent led to May 2016. On
May 2 of the identical yr, the tram No. 17 en route “Beshkayragach –
Hippodrome Market” made its final journey.
Shortly thereafter, trams started to run in Samarkand. Modern
trams Vario LF, imported from the Czech Republic, after 4 years of
operation within the capital, had been taken to Samarkand. Since April
2017, trams have been working in Samarkand alongside the routes
“Sartepa – Railway Station” and “Siyab Market – Railway Station”.
Before that, trams ran in Samarkand from 1947 to 1973.