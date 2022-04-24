Construction of tramways in Tashkent to begin in 2023

The development of tram traces in Tashkent will start in 2023,

Reportedly, the primary work on the group of tram visitors

within the metropolis has begun: work is underway to return former drivers

and appeal to specialists from overseas. In specific, specialists from

Turkey and the Czech Republic are invited.

“First, all taxi and bus routes in Tashkent will probably be mapped and

crowded locations will probably be recognized. The outdated expertise is just not

relevant right now: the city infrastructure has modified, there are

areas with a big inhabitants circulation. I can not reveal all of the plans

proper now as a result of the challenge hasn’t been accomplished but. On the

different hand, it isn’t but clear which streets the tram will cross

by. As I mentioned, the evaluation is just not completed but,” supply

mentioned.

It ought to be recalled that in his go to to the Samarkand

area, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned that they plan to return

trams to the capital of Uzbekistan.

The 115-year historical past of trams in Tashkent led to May 2016. On

May 2 of the identical yr, the tram No. 17 en route “Beshkayragach –

Hippodrome Market” made its final journey.

Shortly thereafter, trams started to run in Samarkand. Modern

trams Vario LF, imported from the Czech Republic, after 4 years of

operation within the capital, had been taken to Samarkand. Since April

2017, trams have been working in Samarkand alongside the routes

“Sartepa – Railway Station” and “Siyab Market – Railway Station”.

Before that, trams ran in Samarkand from 1947 to 1973.