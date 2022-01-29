Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev’t – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

The development of airports in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan and Lachin districts will undoubtedly have a optimistic impression on the tourism growth, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kanan Guluzade instructed Trend.

“These airports will allow tourists to take advantage of the region’s rich opportunities, and will contribute to the development of the tourism potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur regions,” Guluzade stated.

Earlier, the Adviser to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Aida Badalova stated that preparations are underway to begin development of Zangilan and Lachin worldwide airports.