Construction Worker Dies While Working On Demolition Of Government Center Parking Garage

BOSTON (CBS) — A development employee died whereas engaged on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night time. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey mentioned the employee sustained a “substantial fall” from the eighth or ninth ground of the storage, inflicting a partial collapse of the storage.

Boston Police Captain Kelley McCormick mentioned the employee was utilizing a “small, worker crane” when he fell. There was a bigger, yellow crane seen close to the constructing when the accident was first reported, however McCormick mentioned the crane concerned within the accident was totally different.

The employee’s title has not been launched but.

The Boston Fire Department was first known as to the world of 1 Congress Street a bit of earlier than 6 p.m. a few report of a partial collapse of the storage.

McCormick mentioned there will probably be a critical site visitors disruption within the space for the following a number of hours as engineers be sure that the world is secure for drivers and MBTA riders utilizing the Orange Line. Streets round Haymarket, together with the Sumner Tunnel, have been shut down in the interim.

“The Orange Line runs right underneath that site,” mentioned McCormick. “So just for safety reason, we want to make sure that site isn’t damaged in the weight of all the collapsing material. So MBTA is currently doing that evaluation with structural engineers, and our engineers will do the building to make sure the building is stable.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke alongside metropolis officers on Saturday night time, calling the incident a “horrible tragedy.”

“The city will work to do whatever it takes so that we understand what happened here,” Wu mentioned. “People are working very diligently to make sure the site is safe and stable.”

The incident remains to be underneath investigation.

This is a growing story.