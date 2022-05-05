Construction Worker Rescued In South Boston After Being Pinned For 3 Hours

BOSTON (CBS) – Three building employees have been rescued after a flooring collapsed on the former Edison Power Plant on Summer Street in South Boston. It occurred round 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two employees have been instantly faraway from the constructing and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening accidents. A 3rd employee was trapped beneath a big piece of the ground for greater than three hours.

“It was an extensive extrication operation,” Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey mentioned. “It took approximately 100 firefighters in support roles.”

The flooring that collapsed was cantilevered and landed on the person’s decrease legs.

“We did use a surgeon on scene. His condition was very serious and there was still a danger of further collapse so we wanted a surgeon in there to make sure that we got him out as quickly and safely as possible,” Dempsey mentioned. “It’s easier to lose something than to lose a life.”

An official concerned within the rescue advised WBZ the person’s leg needed to be amputated. Boston EMS later mentioned the person was capable of be rescued with out amputation.

It took three-and-a-half hours and 100 firefighters offering assist to verify the scene was steady sufficient for medical doctors to work. When the sufferer was lastly rushed to the hospital, officers have been optimistic.

“As far as I know he was conscious throughout the whole operation, he was in serious pain,” Dempsey mentioned.

Demolition on the previous energy plant is a part of a large 15-acre redevelopment mission. The accident comes simply weeks after a fatal demolition mishap at a downtown parking storage.

“I’m angry that we’re here again at another worksite, with another major incident,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu mentioned.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the collapse.