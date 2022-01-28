Consumer Protection: WhatsApp has to inform consumers better about the use of their personal data

The European Commission and the community of nationwide client authorities (CPC) have despatched a letter to WhatsApp, asking the corporate to make clear the modifications it made in 2021 to its phrases of service and privateness coverage and guarantee their compliance with EU client safety legislation. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders (pictured) stated: “WhatsApp must ensure that users understand what they agree to and how their personal data is used, in particular where it is shared with business partners. I expect from WhatsApp to fully comply with EU rules that protect consumers and their privacy. This is why we launched the official dialogue today. WhatsApp has until the end of February to come back to us with concrete commitments on how they will address our concerns.” Following an alert from the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), the Commission and nationwide client authorities, below the lead of the Swedish Consumer Agency, are requesting WhatsApp to clarify the way it complies with its obligations below EU client safety legislation. The questions concern whether or not sufficiently clear info is given to customers on the implications of their resolution to just accept or decline the corporate’s new phrases of service; the equity of WhatsApp’s in-app notifications prompting customers to just accept the brand new phrases and privateness coverage; and whether or not customers have an enough alternative to develop into acquainted with the brand new phrases earlier than accepting them. The Commission and client authorities are additionally involved concerning the alternate of customers’ private information between WhatsApp and third events or different Facebook/Meta corporations. WhatsApp has till the top of February to have interaction with the Commission and the authorities. More info on how the Commission works with client authorities to analyze and sort out breaches of EU client legislation is accessible here.

