Consumer Reports: Don’t eat Wendy’s sandwiches or salad with romaine lettuce

E. coli outbreak presumably linked to Wendy's





Consumer Reports is advising folks in opposition to consuming any Wendy’s sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce till extra is understood a few pressure of E. coli that has sickened 37 folks, hospitalizing 10.

The non-profit advocacy group cited its meals security consultants in urging a cautious strategy till the fast-food chain can affirm the supply of the pathogen and particulars the way it plans to handle the issue.

“E. coli can be especially harmful to young children, infants, older persons and those with a compromised immune system,” James Rogers, CR’s director of meals security and testing, mentioned Monday in a statement. “The goal is to minimize your risk of getting it, and until we know more about its source, it’s safest to avoid consuming Wendy’s sandwiches served with lettuce and any Wendy’s salad containing romaine lettuce.”

While the supply of the outbreak is unclear, most of the 37 people who recently contracted E. coli reported consuming lettuce at a Wendy’s location in Michigan, Ohio or Pennsylvania earlier than getting sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

“Romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches at Wendy’s was one of the most common ingredients eaten among the menu items, but investigators continue to analyze data at the ingredient level to determine if there are any other possible foods that could be the source of the outbreak,” the company mentioned.

Still, there isn’t any cause for folks to cease consuming at Wendy’s or buying romaine lettuce, in line with the CDC. “At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak,” it stated.

Larger outbreak?

Fifteen of those that fell in poor health reside in Michigan, 19 are from Ohio, two are from Pennsylvania and one is from Indiana, in line with the CDC. Of the 26 of those that have been interviewed as a part of an company probe, 22 mentioned they ate at a Wendy’s within the week earlier than they acquired sick.

But the precise variety of these sickened within the outbreak is probably going increased than reported and will embody greater than 4 states, the CDC famous.

Reached for remark, a Wendy’s consultant mentioned the corporate is cooperating with public well being officers investigating the outbreak. The firm additionally has discarded and changed the sandwich lettuce at some eateries within the area the place folks have been stricken.

“The lettuce that we use in our salads is different, and is not affected by this action,” Wendy’s mentioned.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s and its franchisees function about 7,000 eating places worldwide.

Romaine lettuce and different greens like spinach and clover sprouts have been concerned in no less than 17 E. coli outbreaks across the U.S. between 2006 and 2019, according to the CDC.

E. coli outbreaks involving romaine lettuce sickened nearly 200 people throughout the nation in late 2019, with regulators ultimately pointing to cow feces as the likely culprit. The contaminated lettuce was grown downslope from from public land the place cattle grazed within the Salinas Valley in California.

Four years in the past, McDonald’s switched its lettuce provider after its salads sickened more than 500 people in 15 states, with the cyclospora parasite found to be behind the infections.