“Continued To Lie”: James Faulkner Withdraws From PSL Due To Contract Dispute | Cricket News

Australian cricketer James Faulkner on Saturday introduced that he’ll take no additional half within the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), blaming the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his franchise Quetta Gladiators for not “honouring” a contractual settlement. Taking to Twitter, Faulkner, who performed six matches for the Gladiators this season, additionally apologised to the Pakistan cricket followers for withdrawing from the competitors. “I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the PSL due to the PCB not honouring my contractual agreements/payments,” Faulkner wrote in a Twitter thread.

“I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me,” he added.

In one other tweet, Faulkner stated that he needed to get worldwide cricket again in Pakistan, including that the remedy he has obtained from the PCB and the PSL “has been a disgrace”.

“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from PCB and PSL. I’m sure you all understand my position,” he added in one other tweet.

In response to Faulkner’s claims, the PCB stated in an announcement: “The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.”

So far, Faulkner performed six matches for the Gladiators within the ongoing PSL 7, taking 6 wickets.