Contractor accuses officials of demanding 40% commission

Bengaluru

A public works contractor from Koppal in Karnataka has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that state authorities officers within the district are demanding 30-40% fee to launch funds.

Yariswamy mentioned that the chief engineer and junior engineer, amongst others, have demanded the fee to launch funds, making life onerous for small-time contractors who typically borrow cash to finish works.

“They only first told me to complete the work, assured me that no percentage would be sought. After the job was completed and the payment stage came, they are now demanding a percentage. How do we trust them?” he requested.

The contractor alleged that he has already paid round ₹50,000 as demanded by the officers however the funds have been nonetheless not launched.

According to the letter, dated April 29, he had undertaken works value ₹15 lakh in a stable waste administration (SWM) facility for which the officers are demanding 30-40% fee.

Yariswamy mentioned he had paid ₹12,000 twice and ₹5000 on PhonePe, and ₹20,000 in money.

The contractor mentioned the native administration requested him to finish the job and as soon as 90% of the works was executed, they didn’t launch funds since he was not keen to pay the fee and as a substitute put the roof over the constructing themselves.

The statements come at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) authorities is going through expenses of demanding corruption for launch of funds.

The Karnataka State Contractors Association, in November final yr, had alleged that the Bommai-led administration and elected representatives demand as a lot as 40% fee, a time period used for bribes.

This affiliation too had written to Modi on the alleged malpractices by the BJP dominated authorities in Karnataka and determined to not take up any extra works till these points, together with clearing of pending funds, are resolved.

The letter written by the contractors’ affiliation to Prime Minister in July final yr surfaced during which they’d alleged that elected representatives and different officers have been harassing them and demanding bribes.

Santosh Ok Patil, a right-wing employee and contractor, was discovered lifeless, weeks after he made allegations that he was being harassed by then rural improvement and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa to cough up 40% fee for works of ₹4 crore executed in Hindalga village of Belagavi district.

Patil, in a WhatsApp message believed to have been despatched by him to his associates and the media, straight blamed Eshwarappa for his dying. There are a number of photos circulating on social media during which Patil is seen with the minister.

Gram panchayat president Nagesh mentioned that as quickly as Patil got here again to Hindalga, he began work and accomplished all of it, valued at round ₹4 crore.

According to the FIR, in 2020-21, throughout the Sri Lakshmi Devi Fair at Hindalga, Belagavi district leaders and seers met Eshwarappa in Bengaluru and requested that highway development and sewer works be taken up on the earliest within the backdrop of the truthful. The minister conveyed to the employees to begin the work, saying he’ll deal with all of the bills.

Eshwarappa had additionally denied that Patil was a BJP get together employee.

Eshwarappa was compelled to step down from the cupboard because the opposition and others elevated strain on the Bommai authorities over piling allegations of corruption and polarising the inhabitants to deflect consideration away from lack of improvement and welfare forward of 2023 meeting elections.