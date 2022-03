OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Osseo say a contractor was discovered lifeless on the backside of a “deep shaft” Saturday evening.

Officers have been performing a welfare verify at 316 Second Street NE after the contractor was not heard from for a number of hours.

He was discovered lifeless inside simply after 8 p.m., the Osseo Police Department mentioned.

Police mentioned his demise appeared unintended, and it’s being investigated.