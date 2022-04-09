Controversial decision a non-factor, says Lions coach

The Geelong coach admitted he was nervous the Cats could rue their inaccuracy, which saved the Lions within the match till very late.

Scott praised his gamers for being organised within the final quarter for the second week in a row.

He mentioned it was heartening that, aside from Hawkins, a lot of the momentum within the closing quarter got here from gamers who’re comparatively new to the membership, reminiscent of Sam De Koning, who was spectacular within the air and attacking floor balls, Max Holmes, Brad Close, Ty Stengle and a rejuvenated and wholesome Jeremy Cameron.

Patrick Dangerfield made important contributions however was not in every single place whereas Joel Selwood was rested and Tom Stewart withdrew late after being struck with gastro.

Stewart tried to prepared himself for the match, however Scott mentioned he was “as pale as a ghost” and it will have been unfair to him to permit him to play.