Controversial decision a non-factor, says Lions coach
The Geelong coach admitted he was nervous the Cats could rue their inaccuracy, which saved the Lions within the match till very late.
Scott praised his gamers for being organised within the final quarter for the second week in a row.
He mentioned it was heartening that, aside from Hawkins, a lot of the momentum within the closing quarter got here from gamers who’re comparatively new to the membership, reminiscent of Sam De Koning, who was spectacular within the air and attacking floor balls, Max Holmes, Brad Close, Ty Stengle and a rejuvenated and wholesome Jeremy Cameron.
Patrick Dangerfield made important contributions however was not in every single place whereas Joel Selwood was rested and Tom Stewart withdrew late after being struck with gastro.
Stewart tried to prepared himself for the match, however Scott mentioned he was “as pale as a ghost” and it will have been unfair to him to permit him to play.
Fagan mentioned the Cats appeared stronger within the clinches, capable of arise and break tackles higher than the Lions.
“Our blokes stuck at it, but our game didn’t reach any high standard I didn’t think tonight, but a lot of that was due to Geelong’s pressure,” Fagan mentioned.
Fagan mentioned Cam Rayner could be disillusioned to overlook an opportunity to kick a purpose late however the consequence was not down to at least one or two incidents, because it might need been a 12 months earlier when Zac Bailey ought to have been paid a free kick that will have given the Lions victory.
“It wasn’t to be and the best team won tonight,” Fagan mentioned.