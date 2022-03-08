Controversial rock art may depict extinct giants of the ice age | CNN

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science e-newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.





More than 12,000 years in the past, South America was teeming with an astonishing array of ice age beasts – big floor sloths the dimensions of a automotive, elephantine herbivores and a deerlike animal with an elongated snout.

These extinct giants are amongst many animals immortalized in an 8-mile-long (13-kilometer-long) frieze of rock paintings at Serranía de la Lindosa within the Colombian Amazon rainforest – artwork created by among the earliest people to stay within the area, in accordance with a brand new research.

“(The paintings) have the whole diversity of Amazonia. Turtles and fishes to jaguars, monkeys and porcupines,” stated research creator Jose Iriarte, a professor in the Department of Archaeology on the University of Exeter within the United Kingdom.

Iriate calls the frieze, which probably would have been painted over centuries, if not millennia, “the last journey,” as he stated it represents the arrival of people in South America – the final area to be colonized by Homo sapiens as they unfold all over the world from Africa, their native land. These pioneers from the north would have confronted unknown animals in an unfamiliar panorama.

“They encountered these large-bodied mammals and they likely painted them. And while we don’t have the last word, these paintings are very naturalistic and we’re able to see morphological features of the animals,” he stated.

But the invention of what scientists time period “extinct megafauna” among the many dazzlingly detailed work is controversial and contested.

Other archaeologists say the distinctive preservation of the work counsel a way more current origin and that there are different believable candidates for the creatures depicted. For instance, the enormous floor sloth recognized by Iriarte and his colleagues may actually be a capybara – an enormous rodent widespread as we speak throughout the area.

While Iriarte concedes the brand new research shouldn’t be the ultimate phrase on this debate, he’s assured that they’ve discovered proof of early human encounters with among the vanished giants of the previous.

The group recognized 5 such animals within the paper: an enormous floor sloth with huge claws, a gomphothere (an elephantlike creature with a domed head, flared ears and a trunk), an extinct lineage of horse with a thick neck, a camelid like a camel or llama, and a three-toed ungulate, or hoofed mammal, with a trunk.

He stated they’re well-known from fossilized skeletons, enabling paleontologists to reconstruct what they will need to have regarded like. Iriarte and his colleagues had been then in a position to determine their defining options within the work.

While the pink pigments use to make the rock artwork haven’t but been immediately dated, Iriarte stated that ocher fragments present in layers of sediment throughout excavations of the bottom beneath the painted vertical rock faces dated to 12,600 years in the past.

The hope is to immediately date the pink pigment used to color the miles of rock, however relationship rock artwork and cave work is notoriously tough. Ocher, an inorganic mineral pigment that comprises no carbon, can’t be dated utilizing radiocarbon relationship methods. The archaeologists are hoping the traditional artists combined the ocher with some sort of binding agent that may permit them to get an correct date. The outcomes of this investigation are anticipated probably later this 12 months.

Further research of the work may make clear why these big animals went extinct. Iriarte stated no bones of the extinct creatures had been discovered throughout archaeological digs within the rapid space – suggesting maybe they weren’t a supply of meals for the individuals who created the artwork.

The research published within the journal Philosophical transactions of the Royal Society B on Monday.