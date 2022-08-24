Controversy in France over ‘shocking’ go-kart prison event

French President Emmanuel Macron has added his voice to mounting criticism surrounding a go-karting occasion held at a jail close to Paris.

Images of French prisoners using go-karts and holding tug-of-war occasions over a swimming pool have sparked controversy in France.

The occasions happened in July inside the grounds of Fresnes jail and had been impressed by the French tv gameshow Koh Lanta.

Three groups — made up of inmates and wardens — are believed to have been competing within the occasion often known as “Kohlantess,” which was organised by an area resident alongside the jail governor.

A video of the occasion was posted on YouTube on Friday and has since been deleted.

“Our prisons are not holiday camps where inmates and guards become friends,” mentioned French politician Éric Ciotti of the conservative social gathering Les Républicains. “Where is the respect for the victims and their families who see these criminals having fun while they serve their sentences? Where is the fear of punishment?”

Permission for the occasion had been granted by the French Justice Ministry however minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has denied realizing about what he known as the “shocking” components, such because the go-karting.

“Many of our compatriots may have been shocked by what they saw in our prisons,” Macron mentioned throughout a authorities assembly on the Elysée Palace on Wednesday.

“The Minister of Justice was right to remind [prison authorities] of what should and should not be done.”

“The prison sentence has a meaning in society, it is not the same as exclusion from everything, it is intended to allow for rehabilitation,” he added.

Dupond-Moretti mentioned on Twitter that tips for rehabilitating prisons would now be topic to the “express validation of the direction of the prison administration.”

“After the shocking images from the Fresnes prison, I have immediately ordered an investigation,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“If I had known that a go-karting competition was being organised, I would have clearly vetoed it,” he later informed reporters.

Fresnes jail has beforehand held official sporting and cultural occasions, together with a live performance with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra in April.

Numerous attorneys’ unions have dismissed the French authorities’s response to the video and argue that Dupond-Moretti has ignored the impression of crime on society.

“Our organisations are indignant that the Minister of Justice should be focused on rehabilitation,” mentioned the Syndicat de la magistrature (SM).

“[He] is ignoring the objectives of the prison sentence … preventing reoffending and protecting society, which cannot be separated from rehabilitation.”