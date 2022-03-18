Conversations are not enough, say two women who took controversial TRESemmé advert to court | News24

EFF members protest exterior a locked Clicks retailer on the Mall of Africa in Midrand after the pharmacy chain ran a racist TRESemmé advert on its web site.

The two ladies who took the TRESemm é advert to the Equality Court say it can be crucial for courts to make rulings on problems with discrimination.

The ladies appeared earlier than the South African Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into racial discrimination and discrimination in promoting.

They say harder sanctions need to be imposed on firms that produce discriminatory adverts.

The two ladies who turned to the courts after the Clicks TRESemmé advert furore in 2020, mentioned they did so as a result of simply having conversations about race and discrimination was not sufficient.

Instead, they mentioned, it was essential for the courts to pronounce on racial discrimination issues.

The two appeared earlier than the South African Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into racial discrimination and discrimination in promoting on Friday.

They requested that their names and photos not be revealed. They have been recognized as Witness X and Witness Y.

Witness X mentioned: “The main reason we sought the help of the courts is that we believe once a decision has been made… that this is not acceptable, adverts should not be demeaning; it would be law and we would not keep coming back to the issue.

“The different factor could be protecting the dialog going. It’s not one thing we should always discuss for per week and neglect about it.”

She said while there were organisations that regulated the advertising industry, they had never imposed sanctions that deterred companies from producing discriminatory adverts.

She said once courts ruled on issues, the industry needed to work at putting in tighter controls on their systems.

The advert – in which a black woman’s hair was described as “dry and broken”, “frizzy and uninteresting” – sparked protests at Clicks stores across the country. It also led to TRESemmé products being removed from shelves. Last week, the Equality Court in Cape Town ruled that the advertisement had not discriminated against black women.

Both Witness X and Witness Y said they abided by the court decision and understood that appearing before the commission was not about appealing the court decision, but a continuation of a conversation around race and discrimination.

They said it was important for advertising agencies to have diverse staff to ensure that advertisements like that were not produced.

“Had we had sufficient black ladies represented in areas the place selections are made and adverts are put out, I do not suppose we’d be sitting on this place. I might not sit in a room the place black ladies are demeaned and hold quiet. If they actually needed to incorporate black ladies in a constructive gentle, they may have carried out that. They might be extra inclusive within the technique of creating the advert itself,” said Witness X.

Witness Y on the other hand said she also believed there should be legislation governing advert production.

“There needs to be a legislation in place to make sure that commercials are structured in a approach that features everybody and respects everybody. Large corporates additionally have to know that it isn’t okay to take out adverts which are offensive… there must be a legislation that’s in place that may govern how adverts are put on the market.”

They said going to court was also sending the advertising industry a message that black women would not tolerate discrimination. They said sanctions against companies that produced discriminatory adverts should be “stinging” to deter others.

Witness X said:

This advert became personal for me. It not only spoke to me about hair, but also me just being a black girl. It made me to feel not good enough. I felt belittled. I felt unacceptable. I felt un-included. I felt I had to change myself who I am naturally to be accepted in society.

Witness Y said she felt the advertisement was demeaning and offensive.

Friday is the last sitting of the week-long hearings.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa was supposed to give testimony after the two women. Due to technical issues with streaming the proceedings online, the hearing was adjourned.

The commission said a second round would be held later this year.

