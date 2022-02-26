Convertible With The Top Down Seen Driving On Route 2 During Snowstorm

TEMPLETON (CBS) — A driver braved the chilly and snow whereas driving a convertible with the highest down on Friday.

Video captured the weird scene on Route 2 in Templeton.

It’s clear it wasn’t a straightforward experience for the convertible — or anyone else on the road.

A driver set out in a similar manner in Maine throughout a snowstorm there just a few weeks in the past.

“As I drove by, I observed the operator decked out in heavy winter gear. I love this person’s sense of adventure,” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam mentioned whereas sharing a photograph.