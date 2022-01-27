Convicted politician seeks special treatment

Demonstrations held exterior the European Parliament in Brussels this week led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). At a Press Conference on the Brussels Press Club, they known as for the discharge of Khaleda Zia the previous Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia is at present serving a jail sentence having been convicted of corruption in 2018. She was admitted to hospital in November 2021 with important liver and kidney diseases.

Doctors treating her have suggested that she wants skilled remedy overseas, in a specialist hospital in Germany, the UK, or USA.

The BNP argue that Khaleda Zia’s trial and conviction in 2018 had been politically motivated, and that she is a sufferer of human rights abuses. The allegations are denied by the ruling authorities who’ve refused permission for her to depart Bangladesh while she remains to be serving the sentence ordered by the court docket.

There are additionally query marks hanging over the hyperlinks of the BNP with the political occasion Jamaat e Islam Bangladesh whose political leaders had been infamous battle criminals, a few of whom served as cupboard ministers when Khaleda Zia was Prime Minister.

Khaleda Zia has now turn out to be a pawn in a political energy play by the BNP to allege a breach of her human rights and rating factors off their political opponents. The reality stays that she was discovered responsible by the court docket of siphoning-off funds from the Bangladeshi folks. It won’t assist a swift decision of the political dispute between the BNP and the ruling authorities of Bangladesh to revisit the fees and the court docket processes that led to her conviction 4 years in the past.

Party politics and arguments about human rights needs to be put to 1 facet.

The extra urgent and pressing query for Madame Zia is certainly one of humanitarian compassion, a high quality that’s sadly in brief provide on the planet of politics, with regards to disputes between bickering political events.

Now aged 77 and in her twilight years, Madame Zia is affected by severe terminal sickness, and deserves clemency. She was a number one public determine in her prime who served her nation effectively, and did a lot to advertise girls’s rights in Asia. But nothing is to be gained by anyone in pursuing a contested argument about human rights, when what issues for an pressing resolution to her medical issues is human compassion.

The BNP ought to petition the President of Bangladesh to indicate mercy and pardon Madame Zia on humanitarian grounds in order that she will train her want to obtain skilled medical remedy abroad, and cut back her ache and struggling in freedom.

