Convicted serial murderer Rosemary Ndlovu in court for allegedly plotting murders of three more people | News24

The trial of former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu transfixed SA. She acquired six life sentences for murdering six individuals to get her fingers on their life insurance coverage. She was additionally sentenced to 35 years in jail for defeating the ends of justice, fraud and tried homicide.

Rosemary Ndlovu might be again in court docket on 20 April over allegations that she plotted the murders of three individuals.

Two of the individuals she allegedly wished killed are her former boss and the investigating officer within the case of the six individuals whose murders she was convicted of.

The third particular person is the husband of her good friend who was a police officer and has since been fired.

Five months after being handed six life sentences for the murders of six kin she had killed for insurance coverage functions, Rosemary Ndlovu might be again in court docket to face extra fees associated to organising the murders of three extra individuals.

One of the individuals is the husband of her good friend and former police officer, whereas the opposite two are her former boss and the investigating officer within the case of the six kin whose murders she deliberate.

She is predicted within the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 20 April to face two fees of conspiracy to commit homicide.

While the instances had been opened in Tembisa, they’re being heard in Kempton Park for “safety reasons”.

News24 reported final 12 months that allegations had been that Ndlovu had paid a hitman a couple of hundred rand to kill the investigating officer and her former boss, as she blamed them for her arrest.

She had allegedly deliberate the murders of the 2 whereas behind bars awaiting trial for the murders of her six kin.

However, the plan was later uncovered and a case was opened in Tembisa in October 2018.

The different case pertains to the alleged plot to kill the husband of considered one of her police officer mates who was stationed at Norkem Park police station. At the time, Ndlovu was nonetheless working as a police officer on the Tembisa police station.

According to a supply, Ndlovu was the one who sought the hitmen “in the hostel as she was well-connected” and allegedly promised them some cash earlier than the hit may very well be carried out.

“She promised them money before the killing, as well as money from the insurance payout after the husband had been killed.

“The husband labored at OR Tambo International Airport and the alleged hitmen adopted him round for 3 months. When the cash was not forthcoming, they uncovered the homicide plot.”

Ndlovu’s friend was arrested, underwent disciplinary action at work, and was later fired.

“She wished to problem the SAPS choice, however failed. Her husband additionally divorced her.

“Her docket was provisionally withdrawn, pending the bigger case (the six murder charges against Ndlovu).

“Now that Ndlovu’s matter was finalised, it was positioned again on the roll,” the source said.

Ndlovu also had two children who allegedly died under strange circumstances.

During the trial, it was revealed that she had a daughter with her boyfriend, but the child had died in 2017, a year and a half after her father was killed.

Speaking to News24 last year, Lucerth Mabasa, who is the child’s aunt and the sister of Ndlovu’s late partner, said she had received a telephone call from a nurse at Zamokuhle Private Hospital in Tembisa informing her that the child – who was two-years-old at the time – had passed away.

“When I requested what had occurred, the nurse stated when the kid arrived at [the] hospital, she had not been capable of breathe. The nurse additionally stated the kid was given oxygen, however docs had not been capable of save her.

A heartbroken Masaba stated:

I do know that the kid was sickly when she was younger. I believe she had sinuses, however I used to be beneath the impression that she had outgrown it and was okay.

News24 additionally learnt that Ndlovu had one other baby who died in 2008, and that an inquest case had been opened as a result of circumstances beneath which he died.

Information from the inquest docket revealed that the boy, who was 13-years-old on the time, was admitted at Zamokhuhle on 30 June 2008 with meals poisoning.

The boy was discharged on 12 July. However, he was rushed again to the identical hospital and was declared useless on arrival.

The hospital knowledgeable police. Ndlovu advised police that the kid had eaten at 16:00 after which went to mattress at 17:00.

When he was not up by 19:00, Ndlovu advised the officer that she had turn out to be frightened, gone to investigate cross-check him, after which realised that he was not waking up.

She stated she referred to as her mates and so they rushed the kid again to Zamokuhle, the place he was declared useless on arrival.

An inquest case was later opened to analyze the kid’s dying.

