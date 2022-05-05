Convoy en route in bid to evacuate Azovstal civilians: UN

A brand new UN convoy was Thursday heading to the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, which has seen heavy combating between Ukrainian and Russian forces, to attempt to evacuate civilians, its humanitarian chief mentioned.

“Today as we speak, a convoy is proceeding to get to Azovstal by tomorrow morning hopefully to receive those civilians remaining in that bleak hell… and take them back to safety,” UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths instructed a Ukraine donors’ convention in Warsaw.

The convoy was a contemporary effort after the United Nations and Red Cross mentioned Tuesday 101 civilians were evacuated from the tunnels of the Azovstal plant within the strategic southern port metropolis.

That marked the primary accomplished civilian evacuation from the large manufacturing unit, the place Ukrainian troopers and civilians have for weeks been trapped, as Russian forces besiege and pummel town.

The evacuees have been delivered to the central metropolis of Zaporizhzhia, which is beneath Ukrainian management.

The joint UN and Red Cross operation – agreed after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Moscow and Kyiv – lasted 5 days.

“And we’re now trying to do it for more, but it’s a sobering reminder of the difficulties… how difficult it is even to achieve these results,” Griffiths mentioned Thursday.

