Cooper Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue constructed for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

It took a exact 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard landing reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to offer the Rams their first NFL title because the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

“Those guys just did a great job,” coach Sean McVay stated. “They took over that game.”

They did so of their residence, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay grew to become the primary a yr in the past.

“As far as building this stadium,” stated Rams proprietor Stan Kroenke, the person who moved them again from St. Louis in 2016, “I think it turned out all right.”

The successful sequence, throughout which sport MVP Kupp’s 4-yard landing reception from Matthew Stafford was negated by offsetting penalties, ended quickly after with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year simply beating Eli Apple in the proper nook of the top zone for the successful rating.

Kupp had 4 receptions for 39 yards, and a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Rams 30 on the championship drive. Cincinnati was penalized the second-fewest instances (72) for the fewest yards (620) within the common season however flags on three consecutive performs harm badly — together with interference on Kupp in the long run zone.

“I don’t feel deserving of this,” Kupp stated. “The guys standing here challenged me, they pushed me. I am just so grateful.”

Even with that sensible, decisive march to the Lombardi Trophy, it was LA’s “fearsome fivesome” that made the distinction. Led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, they sacked Joe Burrow a Super Bowl record-tying seven instances, shutting down Cincinnati’s offense after the Bengals took the lead after which added to it with a discipline aim throughout a 22-second spurt to start out the second half.

Fittingly, Burrow was beneath stress on fourth-and-1 and threw incomplete, setting off a soccer fiesta this metropolis has not seen because the LA Raiders received the 1983 championship.

A tearful Donald stated after the crowning achievement of a sure Hall of Fame profession, “I wanted it so bad. I dreamed this.”

Added McVay, at 36 the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach: “For the offense to be able to find a way, and then Aaron to be able to finish it off, it’s poetic, man.”

The 10 fast factors on the outset of the third quarter put Cincinnati forward for the primary time. Tee Higgins’ 75-yard rating made it 17-13 and was adopted one play later by Chidobe Awuzie’s decide. Evan McPherson tied Adam Vinatieri’s postseason document along with his 14th discipline aim, a 38-yarder.

Higgins beat All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the primary play of the second half — the receiver clearly tugged Ramsey’s face masks on the play. After Stafford was intercepted on the subsequent play, the Bengals acquired McPherson’s discipline aim.

Then they tried to carry on as all of southwest Ohio held its breath.

But LA’s relentless move rush, led by its two greatest stars, Donald and Miller with two apiece, allowed nothing extra.

Then got here the 15-play march through which Kupp additionally transformed the fourth down along with his run.

“We wanted to be in attack mode and pressure them as much as possible,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor stated. “Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t.”

Kupp even earned the MVP honor regardless of typically being double-teamed after fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. — who had a landing catch on Los Angeles’ second drive for the sport’s first rating — went out with a knee damage within the second interval. Kupp completed with eight receptions for 92 yards.

One worry for Rams followers was ill-advised throws by Stafford, and he had two. His deep move transferring left was picked in the long run zone late within the first half by Jessie Bates III. On his second interception, rookie Ben Skowronek may solely deflect it — on to Awuzie.

Other than Matt Gay’s 41-yard discipline aim later within the third quarter, it was all protection till the Rams’ relentless drive to win it.

Energized from the outset, the gang of 70,048 on the stadium that opened in 2020 roared to introductions of every workforce by The Rock. Then the Bengals followers, far louder than their Rams counterparts early on, acquired to rocking when Trey Hendrickson sacked Stafford, resulting in a punt.

LA’s protection responded by holding on third and fourth downs with a yard to go at midfield. Ernest Jones knocked down a move for Ja’Marr Chase to show over the ball, and the superb discipline place arrange the primary landing.

Beckham, who joined the Rams in Week 10 after being exiled from Cleveland, simply beat Mike Hilton on a nook sample for the 17-yard rating on third down. Then Beckham confirmed off his moonwalk in the long run zone.

Kupp’s first contact, additionally on third down, was a brief throw from Stafford he become a 20-yard achieve when Jessie Bates III fanned on a deal with. That wouldn’t be the final whiff by the Bengals, and it price them mightily on the finish.

The most intriguing matchup of this Super Bowl, Offensive Rookie of the Year receiver Chase in opposition to All-Pro Ramsey, acquired actual juicy late within the opening quarter. Chase brilliantly tracked Burrow’s throw and made a one-handed seize over Ramsey for a 46-yard achieve to the LA 11. The drive went no additional and rookie McPherson saved intact his spotless discipline aim streak within the postseason with a 29-yarder.

Unlike the Bengals, the Rams turned their early large performs into touchdowns. Beckham took benefit of two defenders colliding to choose up 35 yards on the subsequent drive, Darrell Henderson acquired 25 whereas lined by Hendrickson dropping again — huh? — and Kupp was broad open in the proper nook of the top zone for his 11-yard rating.

“It just comes down to this team and the way we prepared, they way we loved on each other, trusted each other,” Kupp stated.

As has been their wont when behind within the playoffs, although, the Bengals responded with a 75-yard drive capped by the trickery of Joe Mixon. He was so environment friendly operating that the secondary was sucked in when Burrow handed off, and Mixon lobbed a 6-yard TD move to Higgins.

It remained 13-10 till halftime, with Beckham’s left knee damage most notable; he needed to be helped off the sector and didn’t return.

