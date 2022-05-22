Cooper looms as key selection as injuries bite Wallabies stocks

The sight of Quade Cooper trying relaxed and intact in Los Angeles final week should have comforted Wallabies coach Dave Rennie on a weekend when harm claimed a raft of different topline Test gamers.

Cooper dropped into LA Giltinis coaching for a kickaround with Major League Rugby’s Australian outpost, off responsibility after main Japanese facet Kintetsu to the division two title in Japan and promotion to the highest division League One.

At some level over the subsequent two weeks it’s anticipated he’ll arrive in Australia forward of being named in Rennie’s squad to tackle England over three Tests in July.

Barring any unforseen hiccups, Cooper will serve as much-needed reinforcement to the Wallabies back line, with Queensland No.10 James O’Connor selecting up a hamstring pressure of their 32-14 win over Moana Pasifika on Friday.