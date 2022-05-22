Cooper looms as key selection as injuries bite Wallabies stocks
The sight of Quade Cooper trying relaxed and intact in Los Angeles final week should have comforted Wallabies coach Dave Rennie on a weekend when harm claimed a raft of different topline Test gamers.
Cooper dropped into LA Giltinis coaching for a kickaround with Major League Rugby’s Australian outpost, off responsibility after main Japanese facet Kintetsu to the division two title in Japan and promotion to the highest division League One.
At some level over the subsequent two weeks it’s anticipated he’ll arrive in Australia forward of being named in Rennie’s squad to tackle England over three Tests in July.
Barring any unforseen hiccups, Cooper will serve as much-needed reinforcement to the Wallabies back line, with Queensland No.10 James O’Connor selecting up a hamstring pressure of their 32-14 win over Moana Pasifika on Friday.
O’Connor will want scans on the leg on Monday, however seemed annoyed when he left the sphere at Suncorp Stadium. Looking on was Rennie, who little doubt is bracing for an attritional closing few weeks of Super Rugby Pacific.
Noah Lolesio continues to be standing – and taking part in properly – for the Brumbies, however the potential lack of O’Connor can be a blow for the Wallabies’ depth as they put together for Eddie Jones and his England squad.
Elsewhere, in-form NSW centre Izaia Perese is out with a medial ligament pressure, his Queensland counterpart Hunter Paisami has additionally been sidelined, and the Wallabies’ world-class tighthead, Taniela Tupou, is out with a calf harm. Kurtley Beale, coming back from France forward of the England tour, has been out for six weeks after selecting up a knee harm with Racing 92. Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini is out with a hamstring harm, one other blow for the Wallabies, however ready the place Australia enjoys some depth.
The Wallabies are hopeful all shall be match once more in time for the Test schedule, however there is no such thing as a doubt Rennie would like his gamers to affix the Wallabies match-fit and in kind.